Cyber Monday deals
Catch limited-time Cyber Monday deals on tech before they are gone!
Samsung Wearables Audio Cyber Monday

Samsung's Galaxy Buds are $70 off for Cyber Monday

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds are $70 off for Cyber Monday
The Black Friday sales extravaganza may be over, but fret not, fellow shopaholics—we've still got Cyber Monday, chock-full of delectable deals to satisfy even the stingiest of shoppers. 
The Cyber Monday deals are already coming in fast, and unlike Black Friday, they will only last throughout the day, with no trace of them left tomorrow. At least, that's the case with most of the good ones. So, now is the time to go through your Christmas shopping list and grab what you need, because it'll be back to retail price (or sold out) by tomorrow most likely.

Unlike Apple, Samsung has always made a point of joining the Black Friday and Cyber Monday craziness and offering mouth-watering deals not only through third-party retailers like Amazon or Best Buy, but on the company website itself. And today, the tech giant has put its entire line of true wireless earbuds—the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds2, and Galaxy Buds Pro—on sale for 24 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

True wireless earbuds with ANC by Samsung

$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

True wireless earbuds by Samsung

$70 off (41%)
$99 99
$169 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

True wireless earbuds with ANC by Samsung

$30 off (20%)
$119 99
$149 99
Buy at Samsung

All three models are extremely popular, and cater to a variety of fits and tastes. The Galaxy Buds Live are a personal favorite of mine, which I use on the daily—however, they're rather partial to a specific ear shape. If they don't fit your ears perfectly, they'll either fall out or be very uncomfortable, as they're seated in the outer ear canal, following its curve. 

If they do fit your ears well, you may just find yourself obsessed. As long as you enjoy being fully aware of your surroundings, as they don't block out outside sounds with a tight fit or true ANC, kind of like Apple's classic AirPods

The Galaxy Buds2 and Buds Pro, on the other hand, both offer a tight in-ear seal and an isolating, immersive experience in the excellent audio they provide. They both come with top-of-the line ANC and differently sized silicone tips, so they're guaranteed to fit and feel comfortable.

