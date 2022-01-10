Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung Deals Wearables Audio

Samsung’s noise-canceling Galaxy Buds Live fall back to their lowest price

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung’s noise-canceling Galaxy Buds Live fall back to their lowest price
With so many wireless earbuds out there it’s hard to make a buying decision. When in doubt, turn to something familiar and something with a good track record. Samsung’s noise-canceling Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are a perfect example.

Samsung - Galaxy Buds Live

True Wireless Earbud Headphones - Black

$60 off (35%)
$109 99
$169 99
Buy at BestBuy

These are quite stylish and understated, very comfortable, and they offer a premium audio experience. And now, for a limited time, the Galaxy Buds Live are back at their lowest price at Best Buy. A pair of these would normally set you back $169.99 but now you can get them for $109.99.

That’s a bargain for such a good model that offers “rich and clear sound, a strong bass presence, and solid active noise canceling.” And if you wonder why the quotation marks, this phrase is taken straight from our Galaxy Buds Live review, which you can check out for more details.

Long story short, the Galaxy Buds Live look good, sound good, they are pretty comfortable, and the battery lasts a good amount of time. If you’re looking for a nice pair of noise-canceling earbuds, this deal is hard to beat.

Also Read:
The best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy (Updated January 2022)

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Best tablets for reading - updated January 2022
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Best tablets for reading - updated January 2022
European carriers seek to block one key iPhone privacy feature
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
European carriers seek to block one key iPhone privacy feature
Can a Windows 11 tablet replace my iPad? Well, surprisingly…
by Rado Minkov,  2
Can a Windows 11 tablet replace my iPad? Well, surprisingly…
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now receiving Android 12 at Sprint
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now receiving Android 12 at Sprint
The Honor Magic V is now official: a foldable flagship that could rival the Galaxy Z Fold 3
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The Honor Magic V is now official: a foldable flagship that could rival the Galaxy Z Fold 3
You can now choose between Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds Pro at the same great price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
You can now choose between Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds Pro at the same great price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless