Samsung’s noise-canceling Galaxy Buds Live fall back to their lowest price

These are quite stylish and understated, very comfortable, and they offer a premium audio experience. And now, for a limited time, the Galaxy Buds Live are back at their lowest price at Best Buy. A pair of these would normally set you back $169.99 but now you can get them for $109.99.That’s a bargain for such a good model that offers “rich and clear sound, a strong bass presence, and solid active noise canceling.” And if you wonder why the quotation marks, this phrase is taken straight from our Galaxy Buds Live review , which you can check out for more details.Long story short, the Galaxy Buds Live look good, sound good, they are pretty comfortable, and the battery lasts a good amount of time. If you’re looking for a nice pair of noise-canceling earbuds, this deal is hard to beat.