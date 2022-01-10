Samsung’s noise-canceling Galaxy Buds Live fall back to their lowest price

Samsung’s noise-canceling Galaxy Buds Live fall back to their lowest price0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These are quite stylish and understated, very comfortable, and they offer a premium audio experience. And now, for a limited time, the Galaxy Buds Live are back at their lowest price at Best Buy. A pair of these would normally set you back $169.99 but now you can get them for $109.99.
Long story short, the Galaxy Buds Live look good, sound good, they are pretty comfortable, and the battery lasts a good amount of time. If you’re looking for a nice pair of noise-canceling earbuds, this deal is hard to beat.