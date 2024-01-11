This insane new deal throws a full warranty with your deeply discounted Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro





But while some killer Amazon holiday deals have been rather straightforward and difficult to resist for hardcore Samsung fans, other promotions on the same website that may seem even better at first glance actually require a bit of analyzing on your part. That's because they're handled by third-party sellers instead of the e-commerce giant itself, and their condition and warranty terms are not always specified, which is a rarely a good sign.

If you want to be safe rather than sorry and still save a lot of money on unquestionably the If you want to be safe rather than sorry and still saveof money on unquestionably the greatest Galaxy Buds out there, you should probably hurry and take advantage of Woot's outstanding new special offer while you can.





This Amazon-owned e-tailer makes it abundantly clear that you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Galaxy Buds 2 Pro units here available in your choice of black or white colorways with a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty included.





Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are very frequently discounted nowadays pretty much nationwide, it's incredibly rare to be able to save a whopping 100 bucks with no "catches", strings attached, questionable warranty policies, or understandable fears of receiving used, refurbished, or "renewed" units instead of all-new ones from minor or outright shady online retailers. That's obviously a (careful) bargain hunter's absolute dream, and so is the $129.99 price tag of these bad boys at Woot today. That's down from the $229.99 "regularly" charged by the likes of Amazon itself, as well as Samsung or Best Buy, and although theare very frequently discounted nowadays pretty much nationwide, it's incredibly rare to be able to save a whopping 100 bucks with no "catches", strings attached, questionable warranty policies, or understandable fears of receiving used, refurbished, or "renewed" units instead of all-new ones from minor or outright shady online retailers.





Of course, if you're willing to take your chances, you can still pay a little less than $130 on Amazon.com for Galaxy Buds 2 Pro units actually sold by other merchants like Homegoods Shop or PB Trading. Your gamble could pay off... or not as far as the condition of the earbuds is concerned, but either way, you probably won't get a full 1-year Samsung warranty with your purchase.