Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro update adds new Auto Switch feature
Samsung promised to bring Auracast to Galaxy phones and tablets with a future One UI update, and the first signs are starting to emerge. The South Korean company is now rolling out a new update to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro that not only adds a new feature, but also lays the foundation for the promised Auracast support.

Spotted by 9to5google, the latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro update adds Auto Switch, a useful feature that allows users to change devices on the fly without having to reconnect the earbuds.

Additionally, the update’s changelog mentions that “an Auracast and device operation-related stabilization code has been applied,” which means that another update will probably enable the TV functionality Samsung promised.

Besides these changes, the update improves operations for connectivity with PCs and usability. As expected, stability and reliability improvements have been implemented too, although there are no details about any of these.

Samsung promised to bring a couple more features to its Galaxy Buds lineup, including Live Translations. However, the latest update doesn’t include any mention of this feature, so it’s unlikely that it’s part of it.

The Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds FE might receive a similar update too in order to bring their software on par with their sibling, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

