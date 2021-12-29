Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 are almost unbelievably cheap at Best Buy right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That already made the Galaxy Buds 2 arguably the best true wireless earbuds money could buy this holiday season, but if you were reckless enough to hold off for an even better deal, now might be the ideal time to pull the trigger... as long as you don't mind going the refurbished purchasing route.





Keep in mind that we're not talking about pre-owned units sold by some shady eBay merchant here, but rather Best Buy's meticulously inspected and professionally repaired Geek Squad certified refurbs. These are guaranteed to "work properly", offering "like-new" functionality and shipping in flawless cosmetic condition starting as low as $64.99 right now.





Yes, a measly 65 bucks can currently buy you a fully functional pair of mint condition Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology in tow... in a single Graphite hue.





The rest of the color options are significantly costlier at the time of this writing, fetching anywhere between $84.99 and $98.99, which further highlights the incredible appeal of the undoubtedly limited $64.99 promotion.





It pretty much goes without saying that you can't find any AirPods units at a comparable price today, be them brand-new or refurbished, released in 2021 or 2019, and carrying a Pro moniker or not.





Compared to Apple's non-Pro second-gen AirPods , for instance, the Galaxy Buds 2 are vastly superior essentially across the board, delivering better overall audio performance and longer battery life in addition to the aforementioned ANC functionality.



