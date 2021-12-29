Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 are almost unbelievably cheap at Best Buy right now

Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 are almost unbelievably cheap at Best Buy right now0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Keep in mind that we're not talking about pre-owned units sold by some shady eBay merchant here, but rather Best Buy's meticulously inspected and professionally repaired Geek Squad certified refurbs. These are guaranteed to "work properly", offering "like-new" functionality and shipping in flawless cosmetic condition starting as low as $64.99 right now.
The rest of the color options are significantly costlier at the time of this writing, fetching anywhere between $84.99 and $98.99, which further highlights the incredible appeal of the undoubtedly limited $64.99 promotion.
It pretty much goes without saying that you can't find any AirPods units at a comparable price today, be them brand-new or refurbished, released in 2021 or 2019, and carrying a Pro moniker or not.
Compared to Apple's non-Pro second-gen AirPods, for instance, the Galaxy Buds 2 are vastly superior essentially across the board, delivering better overall audio performance and longer battery life in addition to the aforementioned ANC functionality.