Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Accessories Samsung Deals Audio

Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 are almost unbelievably cheap at Best Buy right now

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 are almost unbelievably cheap at Best Buy right now
Released less than five months ago at a very reasonable $149.99 list price, Samsung's newest top-notch AirPods Pro alternatives have received impressively early and surprisingly hefty discounts of up to 50 bucks before and during the extended Black Friday 2021 festivities at retailers as diverse as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, or Woot.

That already made the Galaxy Buds 2 arguably the best true wireless earbuds money could buy this holiday season, but if you were reckless enough to hold off for an even better deal, now might be the ideal time to pull the trigger... as long as you don't mind going the refurbished purchasing route.

Keep in mind that we're not talking about pre-owned units sold by some shady eBay merchant here, but rather Best Buy's meticulously inspected and professionally repaired Geek Squad certified refurbs. These are guaranteed to "work properly", offering "like-new" functionality and shipping in flawless cosmetic condition starting as low as $64.99 right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished, Graphite

$85 off (57%)
$64 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Yes, a measly 65 bucks can currently buy you a fully functional pair of mint condition Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology in tow... in a single Graphite hue.

The rest of the color options are significantly costlier at the time of this writing, fetching anywhere between $84.99 and $98.99, which further highlights the incredible appeal of the undoubtedly limited $64.99 promotion.

It pretty much goes without saying that you can't find any AirPods units at a comparable price today, be them brand-new or refurbished, released in 2021 or 2019, and carrying a Pro moniker or not. 

Compared to Apple's non-Pro second-gen AirPods, for instance, the Galaxy Buds 2 are vastly superior essentially across the board, delivering better overall audio performance and longer battery life in addition to the aforementioned ANC functionality.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Apple AirPods – there's a clear winner
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Apple AirPods – there's a clear winner
Aug 19, 2021, 7:40 AM, by Rado Minkov
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Galaxy Buds Plus – one in, one out
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Galaxy Buds Plus – one in, one out
Aug 20, 2021, 5:20 AM, by Rado Minkov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Despite sporting an AMD GPU, Exynos 2200 performance improvement might be disappointing
by Alan Friedman,  1
Despite sporting an AMD GPU, Exynos 2200 performance improvement might be disappointing
TSMC reportedly getting everything lined up for 2nm production in 2025
by Alan Friedman,  0
TSMC reportedly getting everything lined up for 2nm production in 2025
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are getting the biggest discount ever
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are getting the biggest discount ever
10-year old girl might have died had she followed Alexa's recommendation
by Alan Friedman,  2
10-year old girl might have died had she followed Alexa's recommendation
Xiaomi 12 series is unveiled, featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
by Doroteya Borisova,  3
Xiaomi 12 series is unveiled, featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Android 12 rollout for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G begins on US carriers
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Android 12 rollout for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G begins on US carriers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless