B&H has the 5G-enabled Samsung Galaxy A90 on sale at a crazy low price





We're talking about the "mid-range" Galaxy A90 , which combines a premium design with an absolutely massive 6.7-inch screen and a decidedly high-end Snapdragon 855 processor without breaking the bank. Unfortunately, the world's largest smartphone vendor mentioned nothing about possible US availability back in September, so it wasn't exactly shocking to see the 5G-enabled device released exclusively in select European regions in addition to countries like China and South Korea.





Then again, that didn't stop the likes of B&H Photo Video from importing "international" variants of the GSM-only A90 and selling them stateside at a fairly reasonable price of 750 bucks a pop backed by a limited 1-year warranty. If that felt a bit too rich for your blood, though, fret not, as the US retailer is now ready to charge you an outright insanely affordable $419.99 for 24 hours only.













There are absolutely no strings attached to this killer deal, no hoops to jump through, and really, not a lot to consider before pulling the trigger. If you're in the market for a Snapdragon 855 powerhouse at a great price, this is definitely the one to get right now. Even the OnePlus 7T feels overpriced compared to the heavily discounted Galaxy A90, although in all fairness, that budget-friendly beast comes with a slightly faster Snapdragon 855+ SoC , sharper 90Hz display, and better cameras.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy A90 packs a gargantuan 4,500mAh battery, as well as a decent 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space. Its triple rear-facing camera arrangement is not bad by any standards either, including a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.





The only small flaw of the international 5G-capable A90 is that the 5G support is essentially useless in the US (at least for the time being), but at 420 bucks, you can probably learn to live with AT&T or T-Mobile's 4G LTE speeds.