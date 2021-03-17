Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy A72 price, release date, availability

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 17, 2021, 10:40 AM
Samsung Galaxy A72 price, release date, availability
Here we go, the affordable Samsung Galaxy A72 has now been announced, bringing Awesome-ness to everybody. The new phone is equipped with a buttery-smooth 90Hz display refresh rate, a massive 5,000mAh battery that Samsung dubs a “two-day battery”, and several notable improvements in the camera department over its predecessor. All of this could be yours for just €449 in Europe, or £419 in the UK. For this money, the phone is almost a steal with these flagship-grade features.

The phone has not been announced for the States yet, but we expect to here more information on the release in the US in the following weeks, so we'll make sure to update this article once it's available for the States.

Additionally, we expect the 5G variant of the Galaxy A72 to hit the shelves sometime in the summer, the same way it happened last year with the Galaxy A71.

The Galaxy A72 is available in the following colors: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue.

Samsung Galaxy A72 release date


The gorgeous mid-ranger was announced in a virtual event today, March 17, and is already available for purchase in the UK and Europe through Samsung.com. It is not available yet in the States, and we will know more on that in a few weeks, so stay tuned!

Samsung Galaxy A72 prices


For the US, prices have not been announced yet. For the UK, the Galaxy A72's price for 128GB and 6GB of RAM is £419.

Samsung Galaxy A72 deals


Currently, there are no deals for the US on the Galaxy A72, as it's available only in certain markets. We expect the phone to hit US shelves on all major carriers and retailers in several weeks, so until then, only European customers can buy the new midranger.

In the UK, the phone is now available for purchase from Samsung.com for £419. Additionally, if you have a trade-in phone, you can benefit from a generous up to £200 discount from Samsung. If you're interested, check out this deal here below:


More deals to come soon, so stay tuned!


Related phones

Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72 View Full specs
£419 Special Samsung £200off £219 Special Samsung
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 One UI 3.0 UI

