Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G and Google's Pixel 6a are seeing some of their lowest prices this Labor Day





Google's hot new 5G-enabled Pixel 6a and the slightly older and aptly named Samsung Galaxy A53 5G just so happen to be our numbers one and two on that list (updated as recently as last month), and both well-reviewed Android mid-rangers are currently on sale at exceptionally high discounts at Best Buy.

The "catch" is you'll have to choose a specific carrier upfront and activate the device of your choice from those two models when making your purchase to maximize your savings.





We're talking an "advertised" markdown of up to $150 from $449 regular prices for the Pixel 6a and Galaxy A53 5G at the time of this writing, although if you play your cards right and opt for a T-Mobile or AT&T activation with a new line or new account, for instance, you're actually looking at saving as much as 250 bucks.





That's right, either one of these decidedly feature-packed, reasonably good-looking, and extremely speedy phones can be yours for as little as $199.99... under certain conditions.





Without activation, in case you're wondering, Samsung 's Galaxy A53 5G costs the same 450 bucks as always while Google 's Pixel 6a 5G is only reduced by $50.





As you can imagine, Best Buy's up to $250 discounts could well go away at any moment, so if you're in the market for an ultra-affordable Android soldier with great software support and even greater hardware specifications (for the current price), it might be a good idea to pull the trigger as soon as possible.



