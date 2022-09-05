 Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G and Google's Pixel 6a are seeing some of their lowest prices this Labor Day - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+
iPhone 14 announcement event
Upcoming event
iPhone 14 announcement event
Sep 07, Wed, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
How to watch and what to expect at the next Apple Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, AirPods Pro 2 and more

Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G and Google's Pixel 6a are seeing some of their lowest prices this Labor Day

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G and Google's Pixel 6a are seeing some of their lowest prices this Labor Day
While Best Buy has plenty of ultra-high-end handsets at substantial discounts on its extensive list of top Labor Day 2022 deals to satisfy the needs of the most demanding power users out there, many folks on tight budgets would still rather pick up one of the best mid-range phones at a competitive price ahead of the busy holiday season.

Google's hot new 5G-enabled Pixel 6a and the slightly older and aptly named Samsung Galaxy A53 5G just so happen to be our numbers one and two on that list (updated as recently as last month), and both well-reviewed Android mid-rangers are currently on sale at exceptionally high discounts at Best Buy.

Google Pixel 6a

5G, 128GB, Multiple Colors, Carrier Activation Required
$250 off (56%)
$199
$449
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

128GB Storage, Awesome Black, Carrier Activation Required
$250 off (56%)
$199 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

The "catch" is you'll have to choose a specific carrier upfront and activate the device of your choice from those two models when making your purchase to maximize your savings.

We're talking an "advertised" markdown of up to $150 from $449 regular prices for the Pixel 6a and Galaxy A53 5G at the time of this writing, although if you play your cards right and opt for a T-Mobile or AT&T activation with a new line or new account, for instance, you're actually looking at saving as much as 250 bucks.

That's right, either one of these decidedly feature-packed, reasonably good-looking, and extremely speedy phones can be yours for as little as $199.99... under certain conditions.

Without activation, in case you're wondering, Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G costs the same 450 bucks as always while Google's Pixel 6a 5G is only reduced by $50. 

As you can imagine, Best Buy's up to $250 discounts could well go away at any moment, so if you're in the market for an ultra-affordable Android soldier with great software support and even greater hardware specifications (for the current price), it might be a good idea to pull the trigger as soon as possible.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The UK government will soon introduce 'tough' new rules for UK telecoms
The UK government will soon introduce 'tough' new rules for UK telecoms
Europe set to mandate new Android version updates by Christmas and 5 years of repairs
Europe set to mandate new Android version updates by Christmas and 5 years of repairs
Labor Day Phone Sales 2022: save big on Samsung, Pixel and much more
Labor Day Phone Sales 2022: save big on Samsung, Pixel and much more
Save up to $1,300 on new Galaxy Z phones, get extra $100 gift card with Best Buy Totaltech
Save up to $1,300 on new Galaxy Z phones, get extra $100 gift card with Best Buy Totaltech
Watch the Apple iPhone 14 September event: what to expect from 'Far Out'
Watch the Apple iPhone 14 September event: what to expect from 'Far Out'
Google's hot new Fitbit smartwatches are already on a cool Best Buy sale
Google's hot new Fitbit smartwatches are already on a cool Best Buy sale

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
Amazon has the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro beast on sale at a new all-time low price
Amazon has the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro beast on sale at a new all-time low price
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Amazon outdoes itself with better-than-Prime Day OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals
Amazon outdoes itself with better-than-Prime Day OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless