AT&T and Cricket to carry Samsung’s latest 5G phone, the Galaxy A53

AT&T and Cricket to carry Samsung’s latest 5G phone, the Galaxy A530
Unfortunately, customers won’t be able to pick this one up this month, as Samsung and AT&T have agreed to start selling the Galaxy A53 5G on April 1. The phone will be available for purchase in-store and online and will cost $450 or $12.50/month on a 36-month installment plan.
Additionally, AT&T announced that Enterprise Business customers will be allowed to buy the Galaxy A53 5G for as low as $150 on a two-year agreement. Also, they will be able to save an additional $100 by purchasing the device through Premier.
Starting April 1, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will be available on purchase online and in-store for Cricket customers too. No word on the price though, but it can’t be higher than AT&T’s $450 retail price.
The Galaxy A53 5G comes FirstNet Ready, which means first responders can use it to take advantage of specialized capabilities specifically designed to meet their needs on FirstNet. Beyond that, here is a quick rundown of its specs:
- Display: 6.5-inch FHD+, Infinity-O Super AMOLED, 120Hz
- Processor: Exynos 1280, 2x 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 + 6x 2GHz Cortex-A55
- Memory: 6/8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, microSD up to 1TB
- Camera: 64MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth + 5MP macro + 32MP front
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 25W charging
- Software: Android 12, One UI 4.1
- Other: IP67 water resistance, stereo speakers, on-screen fingerprint scanner
Besides AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile will offer the Galaxy A53 5G, but if you want the unlocked version, you should get it directly from Samsung since early adopters will also receive a pair of free Galaxy Buds Live.
