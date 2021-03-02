Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Samsung Software updates Camera

New Samsung Galaxy A52 5G camera specs and update schedule leaks make it irresistible

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 02, 2021, 4:55 AM
New Samsung Galaxy A52 5G camera specs and update schedule leaks make it irresistible
After the Galaxy S21 series became a reality, now the most hotly anticipated phones from Samsung are not some flagship-grade foldables, but rather the rugged Xcover 5, and its bread-and-butter A-series, especially the bestselling Galaxy A51 heir, the A52 5G

Thankfully, for both of those phones Samsung will be committing to monthly software updates to bring new features, improve security, or squash bugs that arise with any phone in real-life scenarios.

Proof of the Galaxy A52 5G monthly update schedule was spotted by GalaxyClub in Samsung's new monthly update phones list and was subsequently taken down, leaving only the Xcover 5 in the roster.
The funny part is that the Galaxy A52 predecessor, the A51, never made it to that list, but now that it proved its mettle in the market share battle, being the most popular and widely sold phone in Samsung's 2020 portfolio, the A52 is apparently ready to take its rightful place in Samsung's software update frequency rankings.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G camera specs


Heretofore, the ever-reliable Mr Roland Quandt from Winfuture fame had only leaked the display, battery, and processing power specs of the Galaxy A52. Well, also the pricing for the memory and storage versions, but who's counting.

Now, however, he is disclosing the hotly anticipated for millions of future A52 owners camera specs and again they don't disappoint. Apparently, the Galaxy A52 will sport a quad-camera kit with a 64MP main camera and small 0.8 micron pixels, a 12MP sensor with ultrawide lens (123°, 1.12 µm), one 5MP macro camera (78°, 1.12 µm), and a 5MP depth sensor (85°, 1.12 µm) which may prove useful for portrait shots and such.


The main 64MP sensor borrows a flagship feature from the S- and Note series, as the A-line rarely has optical image stabilization for sharper photos and more stable video footage. Not bad for the purported 369 EUR/USD price of the 4G LTE model, or 449 EUR/USD A52 5G offer that Samsung would have on the base 6GB RAM/128GB ROM models. 

Add to these brighter high refresh rate displays, a big 4500mAh battery, plus water-resistance certification, and the Galaxy A52 will have you wowed by today's midrange phone abilities in no time.

