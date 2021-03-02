New Samsung Galaxy A52 5G camera specs and update schedule leaks make it irresistible





Thankfully, for both of those phones Samsung will be committing to monthly software updates to bring new features, improve security, or squash bugs that arise with any phone in real-life scenarios.





The funny part is that the Galaxy A52 predecessor, the A51, never made it to that list, but now that it proved its mettle in the market share battle, being the most popular and widely sold phone in Samsung's 2020 portfolio, the A52 is apparently ready to take its rightful place in Samsung's software update frequency rankings.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G camera specs









Now, however, he is disclosing the hotly anticipated for millions of future A52 owners camera specs and again they don't disappoint. Apparently, the Galaxy A52 will sport a quad-camera kit with a 64MP main camera and small 0.8 micron pixels, a 12MP sensor with ultrawide lens (123°, 1.12 µm), one 5MP macro camera (78°, 1.12 µm), and a 5MP depth sensor (85°, 1.12 µm) which may prove useful for portrait shots and such.





Might have been said before (haven't been on the line for a week): Galaxy A52 cam specs: 64 MP 81°, 0.8 µm, OIS / 12 MP 123°, 1.12 µm / 5 MP macro 78°, 1.12 µm / 5 MP depth 85°, 1.12 µm. Yes, 4G = 90 Hz, 5G = 120 Hz screens. Both 800 cd/m2 max brightness. Samsung's in it to win — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 1, 2021



The main 64MP sensor borrows a flagship feature from the S- and Note series, as the A-line rarely has optical image stabilization for sharper photos and more stable video footage. Not bad for the purported 369 EUR/USD price of the 4G LTE model, or 449 EUR/USD A52 5G offer that Samsung would have on the base 6GB RAM/128GB ROM models.





Add to these brighter high refresh rate displays, a big 4500mAh battery, plus water-resistance certification, and the Galaxy A52 will have you wowed by today's midrange phone abilities in no time.