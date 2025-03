Check out Amazon and Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy A36 5G launch deals if you like gift cards!

can be knocked down to as little as $249.99 when ordered from Samsung with the right device trade-in, but if you don't want to go through that hassle, you should probably take advantage of Amazon or Best Buy's sweet launch promotion while it's available. Priced at $399.99 with no strings attached, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3-powered Galaxy A36 5G can be knocked down to as little as $249.99 when ordered from Samsung with the right device trade-in, but if you don't want to go through that hassle, you should probably take advantage of Amazon or Best Buy's sweet launch promotion while it's available.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G $50 off (11%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Black and Lavender Color Options, $50 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A36 5G $399 99 $449 99 $50 off (11%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Black and Lavender Color Options, $50 Best Buy Gift Card Included Buy at BestBuy







Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

With a neat freebie bundled in, the 6.7-inch mid-ranger is... a bit more appealing than "usual", and if you're willing to give it a chance, the A36 5G might just impress you with its decidedly high-quality 120Hz refresh rate-capable Super AMOLED display, presumably solid battery life, blazing fast 45W charging, and pretty much unrivaled long-term software support.





Believe it or not, this budget-friendly device runs an Android (and One UI) version out of the box that the high-end Galaxy S24 series hasn't yet received as a stable upgrade in the US, and on top of that, Samsung promises you'll get six, count'em, six (hopefully) timely OS promotions over the next six years.





That's clearly something Motorola Edge (2024) users and future Edge (2025) owners cannot hope to come close to, almost matching Google's Pixel 8a software support guarantee and looking like the Galaxy A36 's biggest selling point, possibly followed by an extensive set of AI features and capabilities.

While Samsung's most advanced new member of the mid-range Galaxy A handset family is still not available stateside, the slightly humbler 5G-enabled A36 and A26 can now be purchased directly from their manufacturer's official US website, as well as major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.