One of Samsung's cheapest US phones is even cheaper than usual (with 5G and no strings)





The latter is of course also costlier than its younger brother, normally fetching $299.99 in an unlocked 64GB storage variant. But you can now slash a cool 50 bucks off that list price with no special requirements at Best Buy and Amazon, and in lack of any similar discounts for the Galaxy A14 5G , this older 6.6-incher definitely feels like the smarter "investment."

Yes, the Galaxy A23 5G remains $50 pricier than the A14 5G, but for that 50 bucks, you're getting a lot of nifty improvements and valuable upgrades. While the two ultra-affordable phones come with the exact same screen size and somewhat outdated notch, the 5G-enabled A23 sports thinner bezels, an overall thinner and lighter body, smoother display, faster charging, and an extra rear-facing shooter.





With 120Hz screen refresh rate technology, a hefty 5,000mAh battery, and a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor in tow, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G can arguably take on pretty much all of the best budget phones in the US... available at its newly reduced price, which is not something that can routinely be said about the global industry-leading brand.









You're also looking at the handset's first decent US deal in a good couple of months here, beating what Samsung 's official e-store can offer at the time of this writing (sans trade-in) by 15 bucks.