Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

One of Samsung's cheapest US phones is even cheaper than usual (with 5G and no strings)

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One of Samsung's cheapest US phones is even cheaper than usual (with 5G and no strings)
Not quite as confusing and all over the place as in many other markets, Samsung's Galaxy A family of low and mid-end Android handsets stateside is still a bit... muddled, including (among others) a brand spanking new entry-level A14 5G model and an only slightly older A23 5G device with superior specs.

The latter is of course also costlier than its younger brother, normally fetching $299.99 in an unlocked 64GB storage variant. But you can now slash a cool 50 bucks off that list price with no special requirements at Best Buy and Amazon, and in lack of any similar discounts for the Galaxy A14 5G, this older 6.6-incher definitely feels like the smarter "investment."

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Unlocked, 64GB Storage, Black
$50 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Unlocked, 64GB Storage, Black
$50 off (17%)
$249 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

Yes, the Galaxy A23 5G remains $50 pricier than the A14 5G, but for that 50 bucks, you're getting a lot of nifty improvements and valuable upgrades. While the two ultra-affordable phones come with the exact same screen size and somewhat outdated notch, the 5G-enabled A23 sports thinner bezels, an overall thinner and lighter body, smoother display, faster charging, and an extra rear-facing shooter.

With 120Hz screen refresh rate technology, a hefty 5,000mAh battery, and a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor in tow, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G can arguably take on pretty much all of the best budget phones in the US... available at its newly reduced price, which is not something that can routinely be said about the global industry-leading brand.

Now, we realize a $50 markdown may not sound dramatic (by high-end standards), but the unlocked Galaxy A23 5G has only been discounted a couple of times before (with no upfront carrier activation) and never any deeper than this.

You're also looking at the handset's first decent US deal in a good couple of months here, beating what Samsung's official e-store can offer at the time of this writing (sans trade-in) by 15 bucks.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year

Popular stories

Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless