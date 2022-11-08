 Already inexpensive Galaxy A23 5G with category-topping specs gets even cheaper - PhoneArena
Already inexpensive Galaxy A23 5G with category-topping specs gets even cheaper

Samsung Android Deals
If you are in the market for an affordable Android phone that doesn't skimp on any essential features, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G could be an excellent choice. Already affordable at its retail price of $299.99, the phone is currently 17 percent off.

The Galaxy A23 has more features than you would expect from a low-cost phone. It sports a large 6.6-inch screen with a zippy 120Hz refresh rate which is great for media consumption.

The device has a multi-sensor camera system with an impressive 50MP main unit which delivers good results in most lighting and an 8MP camera up front. 

The Galaxy A23 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 which is fast enough for casual use and light gaming. The base model has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and unlike most other phones on the market, it even has a microSD slot so storage can be expanded by up to 1TB. The device also has a headphone jack so you will easily be able to use your wired earphones.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

6.6 inches 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 695 5G chip | Quad camera system with 50MP main sensor | microSD slot | Headphone jack | 5,000mAh battery
$50 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

The phone has a hefty 5,000mAh battery which should easily last you more than a day and it can be topped up using fast charging.

Another great thing about this phone is that it will be supported by Samsung for four years, which puts it miles above similarly priced handsets from competitors like Motorola and OnePlus.

Overall, the Galaxy A23 5G is one of the best inexpensive phones around, thanks to its gorgeous screen, long-lasting battery, long software support, storage slot, headphone port, and sturdy design.

Amazon is currently selling the unlocked model for $249.99, so you will get to save 50 bucks on an already affordable phone.
