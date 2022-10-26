Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

Samsung's affordable unlocked Galaxy A23 5G is discounted for the very first time

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's affordable unlocked Galaxy A23 5G is discounted for the very first time
While Samsung is still leading the global smartphone sales chart, edging Apple out with a much vaster product portfolio covering virtually all market segments and price brackets around the world, it's not exactly a big secret that the company's mid-rangers are struggling to keep up with the direct competition in terms of their bang for buck

Stateside, for instance, the likes of OnePlus, Motorola, and even Google are offering far more compelling value propositions than Samsung's top contenders for the title of best budget phone available today.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Unlocked, 120Hz Screen, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Black
$35 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Unlocked, 120Hz Screen, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Black
$35 off (12%)
$264 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

That was true at least until the 6.6-inch Galaxy A23 5G made its US commercial debut last month at a very competitive price of $300 with a 120Hz display in tow and a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor under the hood.

That obviously left far less room for discounts than the retail prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, S22 Ultra, or S21 FE, but after dropping to... $0 at T-Mobile with no obligatory trade-in, the mid-end Android 12 handset is now also fetching 35 bucks less than usual in an unlocked version when purchased from either Best Buy or Amazon.

By no means earth-shattering, this first-of-its-kind 12 percent markdown further improves the already remarkable value equation of a "notched" device with four rear-facing cameras (one of which is actually pretty decent), 5,000mAh battery capacity, 25W charging support, and yes, even the 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot that the "premium" Galaxy S22 Ultra is missing.

Compared to something like the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, which is normally slightly costlier but currently a bit cheaper than the Galaxy A23 5G, this affordable bad boy is larger, smoother, equally as powerful, and guaranteed to receive longer software support, although the 4GB RAM count and 64 gigs of internal storage space are... admittedly not great. 

By Samsung's usual standards, the unlocked A23 5G is an absolute value champion, and for a presumably limited time, its already reasonable price is lower than ever before.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple releases iPadOS 16, finally turning your iPad into a multitasking beast
Apple releases iPadOS 16, finally turning your iPad into a multitasking beast
YouTube announces design changes and new features coming soon
YouTube announces design changes and new features coming soon
Android 12L "surfaces" for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 with a hint of Windows 11
Android 12L "surfaces" for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 with a hint of Windows 11
The made-for-speed OnePlus 10T is temptingly cheap right now
The made-for-speed OnePlus 10T is temptingly cheap right now
Apple jacks up pricing for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One
Apple jacks up pricing for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One
Galaxy Watch 4 is terrific value at new discounted price
Galaxy Watch 4 is terrific value at new discounted price

Popular stories

T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can now be yours for just $99 (no trade-in needed)
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can now be yours for just $99 (no trade-in needed)
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices
Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices
Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet
Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet
Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless