Samsung's affordable unlocked Galaxy A23 5G is discounted for the very first time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While Samsung is still leading the global smartphone sales chart, edging Apple out with a much vaster product portfolio covering virtually all market segments and price brackets around the world, it's not exactly a big secret that the company's mid-rangers are struggling to keep up with the direct competition in terms of their bang for buck
Stateside, for instance, the likes of OnePlus, Motorola, and even Google are offering far more compelling value propositions than Samsung's top contenders for the title of best budget phone available today.
That was true at least until the 6.6-inch Galaxy A23 5G made its US commercial debut last month at a very competitive price of $300 with a 120Hz display in tow and a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor under the hood.
That obviously left far less room for discounts than the retail prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, S22 Ultra, or S21 FE, but after dropping to... $0 at T-Mobile with no obligatory trade-in, the mid-end Android 12 handset is now also fetching 35 bucks less than usual in an unlocked version when purchased from either Best Buy or Amazon.
By no means earth-shattering, this first-of-its-kind 12 percent markdown further improves the already remarkable value equation of a "notched" device with four rear-facing cameras (one of which is actually pretty decent), 5,000mAh battery capacity, 25W charging support, and yes, even the 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot that the "premium" Galaxy S22 Ultra is missing.
Compared to something like the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, which is normally slightly costlier but currently a bit cheaper than the Galaxy A23 5G, this affordable bad boy is larger, smoother, equally as powerful, and guaranteed to receive longer software support, although the 4GB RAM count and 64 gigs of internal storage space are... admittedly not great.
By Samsung's usual standards, the unlocked A23 5G is an absolute value champion, and for a presumably limited time, its already reasonable price is lower than ever before.
Things that are NOT allowed: