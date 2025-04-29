Samsung announces important changes to your Galaxy A series phone
Samsung has just announced that through a partnership with Google it will bring one of the most popular AI features to Galaxy A series devices. Samsung Galaxy S series can already activate Gemini AI through the side button, but this feature will soon expand to Galaxy A series phones.
Thanks to the latest update, Galaxy A series users will be able to enjoy smarter AI experiences, such as launching Gemini, Google’s AI-powered assistant, by simply pressing and holding the side button.
According to Samsung, the first Galaxy A series to enjoy the new AI feature are those phones it launched in the last two years. Below is the full list of Galaxy A series phones that have been confirmed to receive this update that will allow users to activate Gemini AI through the side button:
Samsung and Google have been working together to deliver seamless, intuitive and meaningful AI experiences, making the latest technology more accessible for more users. We’re excited that Galaxy A series users will now be able to activate Gemini faster and more naturally through a simple gesture that brings intelligent support into the flow of daily tasks.
– Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, April 2025
- Samsung Galaxy A56 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A55 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A36 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A26 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A25e 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A24
Samsung Galaxy A series users will soon be able to activate Gemini from the side button | Image credit: Samsung
It’s important to mention that the update that’s supposed to bring the new AI-oriented feature will be available only after the phones above have received their One UI 7 upgrade, which is scheduled to begin rolling out in May.
Naturally, availability and supported features may vary by market, carrier and device model, which basically means that not everyone may get the update at the same time and not everyone’s phone might offer the same new functionality after the update.
Three of the phones in the list will most likely be among the first to receive the new update because they were launched with One UI 7, so there’s no need to wait for that update to arrive. These phones are the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G.
