Entire 2022 Galaxy A line to include this camera feature as Samsung tries to stay competitive

According to a report , next year’s Galaxy A phones will all feature OIS. It looks like Samsung is getting more serious about its affordable segment. Optical image stabilization is a mechanical stabilization that detects the camera’s movement and adjusts the lens’ position using motors, resulting in a steadier image on both photos and videos.The news about Samsung implementing the camera technology to cheaper devices isn’t so surprising. The Korean giant recently released its Galaxy A22 phone, which features OIS, even though it is a budget-friendly model.