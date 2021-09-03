Entire 2022 Galaxy A line to include this camera feature as Samsung tries to stay competitive

Entire 2022 Galaxy A line to include this camera feature as Samsung tries to stay competitive0
As a reminder, the Galaxy A22 5G costs about $250, has a 48MP main camera, a 90Hz TFT screen, and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Until its release, OIS was present only on the much costlier Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 phones.
OIS is still uncommon among phones under $500. With Samsung's 2022 Galaxy A lineup featuring the technology, the company might increase its sales in the affordable sector even more by focusing on upgraded camera features instead of just device performance.
Samsung has a reason to be afraid of losing in the affordable market. Recently it was confirmed that Xiaomi has surpassed the company and become the biggest smartphone manufacturer in Europe, with reports stating that it has also become the biggest manufacturer worldwide this summer.
The Korean company has been busy with its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 release. One of its bestsellers from last year was the Galaxy S20 FE, but unfortunately due to the chip shortages the phone’s successor, the Galaxy S21 FE, keeps on being delayed.
Still, Samsung’s 2021 foldable phones release has had strong sales, especially in its home country. This was important for the company, as it looks to recover from the disappointing Galaxy S21 release.
The Galaxy A series needs to stay competitive
Samsung’s Galaxy A series accounts for most of the company’s sales. With reports that Samsung is struggling to sell its premium Galaxy S devices, it is logical for the company to look for ways to make its affordable phones more competitive.
OIS is still uncommon among phones under $500. With Samsung's 2022 Galaxy A lineup featuring the technology, the company might increase its sales in the affordable sector even more by focusing on upgraded camera features instead of just device performance.
Samsung has a reason to be afraid of losing in the affordable market. Recently it was confirmed that Xiaomi has surpassed the company and become the biggest smartphone manufacturer in Europe, with reports stating that it has also become the biggest manufacturer worldwide this summer.
The Korean company has been busy with its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 release. One of its bestsellers from last year was the Galaxy S20 FE, but unfortunately due to the chip shortages the phone’s successor, the Galaxy S21 FE, keeps on being delayed.
Still, Samsung’s 2021 foldable phones release has had strong sales, especially in its home country. This was important for the company, as it looks to recover from the disappointing Galaxy S21 release.