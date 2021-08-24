Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung's Fold 3 & Flip 3 pre-orders are already outpacing total Galaxy Z sales in 2021

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
2
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 pre-orders are already outpacing total Galaxy Z sales in 2021
Samsung has gone all-in with flagship foldable smartphones in the second half of 2021 and that risky bet is already paying off nicely, as the South Korean brand confirmed following reports of strong demand.

Foldable smartphone demand is at an "all-time high" 


While Samsung hasn’t provided exact pre-order numbers, it confirmed in a recent statement (via SamMobile) that “interest in foldable smartphones is at an all-time high” following the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 announcement.

According to the Seoul-based company, pre-order volume for the new foldable devices is already outpacing total sales for Galaxy Z devices to date in 2021, which is certainly an impressive achievement.

In other words, in under two weeks Samsung has received more orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 than it has for the previous-gen Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G since the start of the year.

“We are thankful for the great customer response to our new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Interest in foldable smartphones is at an all-time high, with pre-order volume for Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 already outpacing total sales for Galaxy Z devices to date in 2021.”

Whether that’s enough to make up for the lack of new Galaxy Note models and weak Galaxy S21 sales will remain to be seen, but analysts across the globe certainly seem optimistic about Samsung’s foldable smartphone business.

It’s believed that Samsung is forecasting shipments of up to 7 million combined Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 units by the end of the year. Recent reports suggest that 800,000 of those could come from pre-orders in South Korea alone.

What makes the Fold 3 and Flip 3 so attractive? 

Improved durability


One of the biggest downsides to foldable smartphones compared to traditional devices is their decreased durability. The foldable displays are much more fragile and the hinge can lead to issues — remember the original Galaxy Fold fiasco? — over the short-term and long-term. 

With the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, Samsung has taken some steps to improve the situation. First of all, both devices now offer IPX8 water resistance, meaning you don't have to worry about getting them wet. Dust could still be an issue, though.

The company is using ultra-thin glass again which, while not perfect, is still stronger than the plastic panel used on the original Galaxy Fold. It's covered in a protective film which Samsung has made durability improvements to.

Lower prices


Arguably the most important factor in the foldable smartphone debate is pricing. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G landed at $1,449 before being cut to $1,199 earlier this year, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 always retailed at $1,999 in the US. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 both cut $200 off those prices, retailing at $999 and $1,799 respectively. The Fold 3 in particular is still very expensive, but such a hefty price cut across the new lineup certainly makes the models more attractive options. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
$800off $1000 Special Verizon 22%off $58 Special BestBuy $1000off $800 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
100%off $0 Special AT&T 100%off $1 Special Verizon 20%off $33 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

You may soon be able to call your friends directly from the Facebook app
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
You may soon be able to call your friends directly from the Facebook app
10 years of Tim Cook – A brief history of Apple's current CEO
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
10 years of Tim Cook – A brief history of Apple's current CEO
Some Material You elements make an early appearance on older Android versions ahead of Android 12 release
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Some Material You elements make an early appearance on older Android versions ahead of Android 12 release
iPhone 13 camera: Everything we know about the iPhone 13-series camera so far
by Peter Kostadinov,  5
iPhone 13 camera: Everything we know about the iPhone 13-series camera so far
Big Google Play Store rankings change coming November
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Big Google Play Store rankings change coming November
Best phones under $200 - updated August 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Best phones under $200 - updated August 2021
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless