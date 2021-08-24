Samsung's Fold 3 & Flip 3 pre-orders are already outpacing total Galaxy Z sales in 2021

Foldable smartphone demand is at an "all-time high"







Whether that’s enough to make up for the lack of new Galaxy Note models and weak Galaxy S21 sales will remain to be seen, but analysts across the globe certainly seem optimistic about Samsung’s foldable smartphone business.



It's believed that Samsung is forecasting shipments of up to 7 million combined Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 units by the end of the year. Recent reports suggest that 800,000 of those could come from pre-orders in South Korea alone.

What makes the Fold 3 and Flip 3 so attractive?

Improved durability





One of the biggest downsides to foldable smartphones compared to traditional devices is their decreased durability. The foldable displays are much more fragile and the hinge can lead to issues — remember the original Galaxy Fold fiasco ? — over the short-term and long-term.





With the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, Samsung has taken some steps to improve the situation. First of all, both devices now offer IPX8 water resistance, meaning you don't have to worry about getting them wet. Dust could still be an issue, though.





The company is using ultra-thin glass again which, while not perfect, is still stronger than the plastic panel used on the original Galaxy Fold . It's covered in a protective film which Samsung has made durability improvements to.





Lower prices





Arguably the most important factor in the foldable smartphone debate is pricing. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G landed at $1,449 before being cut to $1,199 earlier this year, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 always retailed at $1,999 in the US.





The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 both cut $200 off those prices, retailing at $999 and $1,799 respectively. The Fold 3 in particular is still very expensive, but such a hefty price cut across the new lineup certainly makes the models more attractive options.

