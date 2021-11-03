Notification Center

Samsung Android

Reports corroborate the budget-friendly Galaxy A13 5G will come with an upgraded camera

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Reports corroborate the budget-friendly Galaxy A13 5G will come with an upgraded camera
The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy A13 will probably be announced sometime this month and we are getting more information on it now. SamMobile reports that sources from South Korea corroborate what was believed earlier about the camera system on Samsung's affordable 5G phone, and state that it will indeed come with a 50MP main camera.

Samsung's cheapest 5G phone may have a 50MP main camera indeed


The predecessor of the Galaxy A13, the A12, was among the Samsung entry-level phones that sold quite well thanks to the value for money it offered. The South Korea-based tech giant is now looking to bring an upgrade to the affordable phone and its camera system. Rumors reported earlier that it will have a 50MP main camera, and now reports from sources corroborate this information.

According to a report from the South Korean website The Elec, the camera system on the Galaxy A13 will be a quad-camera one, with a 50MP main sensor. Complementing this main camera will reportedly be a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. For reference, its predecessor features a 48MP main camera, which will now reportedly be upgraded to a 50MP one.

On the front, the phone is expected to rock an 8MP selfie camera.

Earlier, some other rumors and reports were painting the picture of what to expect from what seems to be Samsung's cheapest 5G-enabled smartphone.

The Galaxy A13 5G: what to expect


The Galaxy A13, according to rumors and reports, will feature a quite big 6.48-inch LCD display with an FHD+ (1080p) resolution, which also marks an upgrade from the Galaxy A12's HD+ resolution display. Unfortunately, though, this phone is not expected to have a faster display refresh rate, unlike the Galaxy A22 5G, and will reportedly sport the standard 60Hz refresh rate.

In terms of storage and RAM, the Galaxy A13 5G is expected to be available in two configurations. One will have 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage, and the other will sport 6GB of RAM for a more seamless multitasking experience and 128GB of storage.

The fingerprint sensor should be integrated into the power button that's on the side of the phone, and the A13 is expected to rock the beloved-by-many 3.5mm headphone jack.

LetsGoDigital has created some renders for the affordable 5G phone to better showcase what you should expect in terms of design and overall looks:



According to rumors and reports, the new phone will come with a generous 5,000mAh battery, which should get rid of battery anxiety and deliver enough juice to the headset for it to last at least a day and a half. The phone is also expected to feature fast 25W charging, which, if true, is quite remarkable as Samsung's premium Galaxy S21 line charges with the same speed. However, the A13 is not expected to support wireless charging, so keep that in mind.


The new budget phone is expected to be available in four colors: black, white, blue, and red, and rumors are leading us to believe it won't be more expensive than €230. For now, we expect to see the phone announced in December, and for what it seems, it may be the first Samsung phone to be hitting the shelves for 2022.

The phones from the Galaxy A series represent a budget-friendly line that competes with value for money like some models from Xiaomi. These quite affordable but good phones are proving to be popular, and for example, in India in 2019, the Galaxy A10, the Galaxy A30, and the Galaxy A50 phones sold two million units over a period of only a month and ten days.

