 Samsung can't decide how inferior the Galaxy S22 and S22+ display specs are - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
Samsung Display

Samsung can't decide how inferior the Galaxy S22 and S22+ display specs are

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung can't decide how inferior the Galaxy S22 and S22+ display specs are
When Samsung sent us the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra specs sheet tables, their display sections read that the Ultra has a panel with dynamic refresh rate that can range from as low as 1Hz to as high as 120Hz, indicating that it has a next-gen LTPO panel, as the S21 Ultra only goes 10Hz-120Hz.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

512 GB S22 Ultra w/ $250 exclusive credit, gifts, trade-in, and free storage upgrade

$1050 off (75%) Trade-in Gift
$349 99
$1399 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

256 GB S22 Ultra w/ $250 exclusive credit, gifts, trade-in, and free storage upgrade

$1050 off (81%) Trade-in Gift
$249 99
$1299 99
Pre-order at Samsung
That wide dynamic refresh rate range, pioneered by OnePlus and Oppo, allows for a more granular approach to frequent display refresh to be used only when needed, saving on battery power. When you look at a static picture, for instance, the refresh could drop to the minimum, whereas scrolling through an article or menu options revs up the 120Hz level to keep thing looking smooth and uninterrupted.

In the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ specs tables that Samsung sent us prior to their announcement, however, the display refresh range was listed as 48Hz-120Hz, as it is still shown in their specs sheets and their official infographic here.


Samsung's press release and website listing, though, shows the two smaller phones in the S22 trio as having a 10Hz-120Hz refresh rate range displays, as does the specs and feature comparison section.


According to display industry analyst Ross Young, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ still come with LTPS displays like their predecessors as, if they were LTPO panels like on the Ultra, they would indeed be capable of diving all the way down to 10Hz, while the older and more power-hungry LTPS technology is not capable of doing that as per their knowledge. We have probed Samsung about this discrepancy and will relay any clarification to you as we get it from the company.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

256GB S22+ w/ $200 exclusive discount, gifts, trade-in, and free storage upgrade

$700 off (67%) Trade-in Gift
$349 99
$1049 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22

256GB S22 w/ $150 exclusive discount, gifts, trade-in, and free storage upgrade

$650 off (76%) Trade-in Gift
$199 99
$849 99
Pre-order at Samsung

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
50%off $500 Special Samsung $750off $300 Special Verizon 100%off $0 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.6 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
63%off $300 Special Samsung 100%off $0 Special AT&T $700off $150 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple gives Apple Card users a second chance of disputing transactions
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple gives Apple Card users a second chance of disputing transactions
Woman says her Apple Watch detected a symptom of her condition months before she was diagnosed
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Woman says her Apple Watch detected a symptom of her condition months before she was diagnosed
Leaked renders give us our first look at the budget-friendly Galaxy A23
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Leaked renders give us our first look at the budget-friendly Galaxy A23
Nokia G21 official with 3-day battery life, 50MP camera sensor, and budget price
by Alan Friedman,  1
Nokia G21 official with 3-day battery life, 50MP camera sensor, and budget price
Samsung's new Galaxy television ad is all about user privacy
by Alan Friedman,  0
Samsung's new Galaxy television ad is all about user privacy
OnePlus makes surprising announcement about OxygenOS
by Alan Friedman,  0
OnePlus makes surprising announcement about OxygenOS
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless