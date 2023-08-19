Samsung announces the world’s first portable projector with cloud gaming built-in

The Freestyle is one-of-a-kind in the market because it offers instant access to the same streaming entertainment apps that you enjoy on your Samsung TV. Plus, setup is simple so you can easily project your favorite shows – and now even stream thousands of popular games – in high definition on the big screen anywhere, whether that’s right at home, or if you’re like me, on weekend camping trips

Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 Portable projector with Gaming Hub and support for Bluetooth controllers. Pre-order now and get a Freestyle Case on us. Gift $799 99 Pre-order at Samsung



Samsung’s Freestyle Gen 2 projects content in 30 to 100 inches and automatically optimizes for full HD (1080 x 1920) viewing. It also includes a cradle stand that can be tilted with a rotation of 180 degrees for floor-to-ceiling viewing flexibility.



The Freestyle Gen 2 is now available for pre-order for just $800 at Samsung’s online store and select authorized retailers. Customers who pre-order the portable projector until August 30 will receive a free, IP55-rated, water and dust resistant case ($60 value). Samsung’s Freestyle Gen 2 projects content in 30 to 100 inches and automatically optimizes for full HD (1080 x 1920) viewing. It also includes a cradle stand that can be tilted with a rotation of 180 degrees for floor-to-ceiling viewing flexibility.The Freestyle Gen 2 is now available for pre-order for just $800 at Samsung’s online store and select authorized retailers. Customers who pre-order the portable projector until August 30 will receive a free, IP55-rated, water and dust resistant case ($60 value).