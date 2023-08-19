Samsung announces the world’s first portable projector with cloud gaming built-in
Samsung’s Freestyle projector is getting a sequel! The South Korean giant has just announced pre-orders are open for its Freestyle Gen 2 projector, the world’s first portable projector with cloud gaming built-in, which works with a Bluetooth controller.
The projector can turn a ceiling into a screen up to 100 inches and can provide access to popular streaming platforms. Also, the device features Samsung Gaming Hub, which means users will be able to play games from Xbox and other streaming partners like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Antstream, Arcade, and Blacknut, with no console required.
Samsung’s Freestyle Gen 2 projects content in 30 to 100 inches and automatically optimizes for full HD (1080 x 1920) viewing. It also includes a cradle stand that can be tilted with a rotation of 180 degrees for floor-to-ceiling viewing flexibility.
The Freestyle Gen 2 is now available for pre-order for just $800 at Samsung’s online store and select authorized retailers. Customers who pre-order the portable projector until August 30 will receive a free, IP55-rated, water and dust resistant case ($60 value).
“The Freestyle is one-of-a-kind in the market because it offers instant access to the same streaming entertainment apps that you enjoy on your Samsung TV. Plus, setup is simple so you can easily project your favorite shows – and now even stream thousands of popular games – in high definition on the big screen anywhere, whether that’s right at home, or if you’re like me, on weekend camping trips,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment & Display Division, Samsung Electronics America.
More importantly, the portable projector supports a wide range of Bluetooth controllers and apps such as Spotify, YouTube, and Twitch. It runs on Tizen OS, so it features built-in services, apps and other perks of Samsung Smart TVs. In addition, the new Freestyle projector gives users access to free TV with Samsung TV Plus.
