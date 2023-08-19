Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Samsung announces the world’s first portable projector with cloud gaming built-in

Accessories Samsung
@cosminvasile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung announces the world’s first portable projector with cloud gaming built-in
Samsung’s Freestyle projector is getting a sequel! The South Korean giant has just announced pre-orders are open for its Freestyle Gen 2 projector, the world’s first portable projector with cloud gaming built-in, which works with a Bluetooth controller.

The projector can turn a ceiling into a screen up to 100 inches and can provide access to popular streaming platforms. Also, the device features Samsung Gaming Hub, which means users will be able to play games from Xbox and other streaming partners like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Antstream, Arcade, and Blacknut, with no console required.

The Freestyle is one-of-a-kind in the market because it offers instant access to the same streaming entertainment apps that you enjoy on your Samsung TV. Plus, setup is simple so you can easily project your favorite shows – and now even stream thousands of popular games – in high definition on the big screen anywhere, whether that’s right at home, or if you’re like me, on weekend camping trips,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment & Display Division, Samsung Electronics America.

More importantly, the portable projector supports a wide range of Bluetooth controllers and apps such as Spotify, YouTube, and Twitch. It runs on Tizen OS, so it features built-in services, apps and other perks of Samsung Smart TVs. In addition, the new Freestyle projector gives users access to free TV with Samsung TV Plus.

Samsung Freestyle Gen 2

Portable projector with Gaming Hub and support for Bluetooth controllers. Pre-order now and get a Freestyle Case on us.
Gift
$799 99
Pre-order at Samsung
 

Samsung’s Freestyle Gen 2 projects content in 30 to 100 inches and automatically optimizes for full HD (1080 x 1920) viewing. It also includes a cradle stand that can be tilted with a rotation of 180 degrees for floor-to-ceiling viewing flexibility.

The Freestyle Gen 2 is now available for pre-order for just $800 at Samsung’s online store and select authorized retailers. Customers who pre-order the portable projector until August 30 will receive a free, IP55-rated, water and dust resistant case ($60 value).

Popular stories

With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
Motorola throws a tempting deal on its hot new Edge+ (2023) with an incredible gift
Motorola throws a tempting deal on its hot new Edge+ (2023) with an incredible gift
Leaked iPhone 15 USB-C components image reveals mystery 3LD3 chip that may limit functionality
Leaked iPhone 15 USB-C components image reveals mystery 3LD3 chip that may limit functionality
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless