Use premium NVIDIA GeForce NOW gaming service for free for six months with AT&T's latest offer

Customers with AT&T 5G unlimited plans and 5G phones can now take advantage of a limited-time offer for a 6-month free trial of an NVIDIA GeForce NOW Priority Membership. New and existing customers who own a 5G device and use AT&T 5G unlimited rate plan can now claim their promotion code to sign up for the 6-month free period. A 6-month subscription to the service normally costs $50.
Once you have signed in, you can play games on your mobile device, PC, or Mac wherever you are, as long as you have a fast and reliable internet connection. To use NVIDIA GeForce NOW, you will need to install the NVIDIA GeForce NOW app on your device. If you're going to play on an iPhone or iPad, you'll need to use the Safari browser instead.
With the NVIDIA GeForce NOW game streaming service, you can play games you have purchased from stores like Steam, the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, Origin, and GOG. NVIDIA GeForce NOW also offers nearly 100 free-to-play games if you don't want to spend any of your cash on gaming while taking advantage of the AT&T 6-month free NVIDIA GeForce NOW Priority Membership offer.
NVIDIA GeForce NOW also provides a free subscription plan that allows you to play your games via the service, but it is extremely limited. Users can have only one-hour gaming sessions and have access only to a basic system without NVIDIA's RTX graphics setup.
If you want to begin your free 6-month gaming adventure, go to the official sign-up page
for the offer, claim your promotion code, and start playing.