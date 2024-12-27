Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung Foundry once again loses Snapdragon bid to the obvious choice

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Processors Qualcomm
Using the S Pen with Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Foundry has once more lost a Qualcomm bid: this time for manufacturing the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset. The upcoming Snapdragon processor will be entirely manufactured by TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company).

Samsung Foundry hasn’t had the best year — low yield rates have haunted it for months — but it’s finally turning things around. Its 3 nm production just recently stabilized with acceptable yield rates and the foundry is also working on achieving 2 nm chipsets. Samsung Foundry has grander — read: smaller chips — plans as well for 1.4 nm chipsets by 2027.

However, considering how many flagship phones will want to boast about the latest Snapdragon chipset it’s understandable that Qualcomm chose the safer bet. Samsung Foundry probably offered killer discounts — like MediaTek offering its processors to Samsung — but TSMC was a more reliable option.

Naturally it is expected that Samsung Foundry will try again whenever the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 3 leaves the drawing board. Samsung Foundry may have a chance to manufacture a portion of the Gen 3 if it can prove itself until then by successfully fulfilling orders from other clients.

The upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to be using a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Samsung Foundry once again loses Snapdragon bid to the obvious choice
The upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to be using a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. | Image credit — PhoneArena

This isn’t the only way Qualcomm has disappointed Samsung recently. Reports indicate that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 will see a significant price hike which will lead to even more expensive Galaxy phones. Now that the 3 nm production process has been stabilized it would be expected for Samsung to switch its next phones back over to Exynos chips to avoid price increases.

If Samsung is unable to bring Exynos back to life for the Galaxy S26 lineup then it will either need to use MediaTek processors or cheapen out on displays and cameras. I do think the company should be able to resurrect Exynos and I also think that that would be the smarter choice over chasing 2 nm processors.

The Galaxy S25 series will undoubtedly be some of the best phones worth buying in 2025. And as long as Samsung can keep dominating in other areas it can afford to keep improving its foundry business as well. 
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Samsung's full Galaxy S25 family release schedule might be out of the bag now
Samsung's full Galaxy S25 family release schedule might be out of the bag now
T-Mobile sucks out color and life from what it now calls the Legacy app
T-Mobile sucks out color and life from what it now calls the Legacy app

Latest News

OnePlus Open 2 renders show what’s new and what’s staying the same
OnePlus Open 2 renders show what’s new and what’s staying the same
End the year with style and score the superb Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a great price
End the year with style and score the superb Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a great price
Affordable gem Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) becomes a true temptation for frugal buyers with this discount
Affordable gem Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) becomes a true temptation for frugal buyers with this discount
WhatsApp's new AI tools are about to change how businesses respond to you
WhatsApp's new AI tools are about to change how businesses respond to you
Leaker says Dimensity 9400+ AP is coming to power 2025 flagship phones
Leaker says Dimensity 9400+ AP is coming to power 2025 flagship phones
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless