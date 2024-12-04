MediaTek processors or inferior displays? Your call, Samsung

discounting any deals or trade-ins

MediaTek can save the day

Over the past year MediaTek has approached Samsung with discounted offers if it’s allowed to supply chips for the Galaxy phones. Now that Qualcomm is making its offering much more expensive and Exynos still fails to impress, MediaTek may be Samsung’s only hope.That or cost-cutting. Samsung may have to negotiate better deals with domestic component manufacturers for its future phones. If it fails there then it may just have to opt for cheaper displays and cameras instead. The company cannot afford to drastically increase the price of its flagships when they’re already more expensive than the competition.