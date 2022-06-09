Samsung has epic Father's Day deals on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Tab S8, Buds 2, and Galaxy Watch 4
Father's Day this year is on June 19, and that day is fast approaching. Now is the time to get your father a great gift that he'll appreciate. If your dad happens to be a Samsung fan, you're in luck: Samsung has now launched some excellent deals on some of its hottest tech products.
The mighty powerful Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Tab S8 series are now discounted. If you prefer gifting your dad a set of earbuds or a wearable, the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Watch 4 models are also discounted right now. Check out what the Father's Day deals at Samsung are!
Galaxy S22 Ultra and Tab S8 Father's Day deals at Samsung
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is generously discounted right now, so you can get your dad the ultimate Samsung Galaxy phone available on the market right now. If your dad is more into tablets, the Tab S8 Ultra, the Tab S8 Plus, and the Tab S8 also available with a discount. Check out the offers live right now:
For the Galaxy Tab S8 series, all three models are discounted. The price you will pay in the end depends on your trade-in device and the storage configuration you decide to go for, and the same applies to the S22 Ultra deal.
Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 deals
If you prefer to get your father some accessories this Father's Day, Samsung's got your back. The South Korean company has now great deals on the Galaxy Buds 2, as well as the Galaxy Watch 4. Check them out:
Remember to keep note of the delivery date of the watch or earbuds you have decided to go for. Different models can have different shipping dates, and you would want to make sure your gift ships in time for Father's Day.
In case you don't want to get your dad a Samsung gift, or you want to explore more options and ideas, make sure to visit our Father's Day gift guide article. Also, Best Buy is currently running Father's Day discounts on smartwatches too.
