Samsung has epic Father's Day deals on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Tab S8, Buds 2, and Galaxy Watch 4

Galaxy S22 Ultra and Tab S8 Father's Day deals at Samsung







The Galaxy S22 Ultra is generously discounted right now, so you can get your dad the ultimate Samsung Galaxy phone available on the market right now. If your dad is more into tablets, the Tab S8 Ultra , the Tab S8 Plus, and the Tab S8 also available with a discount. Check out the offers live right now:

Galaxy S22 Ultra: Get $125 off and up to $1000 enhanced trade-in credit Right now, Samsung has a generous offer for the mighty Galaxy S22 Ultra. You get $125 off instant credit for Father's Day with no trade-in required. However, if you have a trade-in device, Samsung is giving up to $1000 enhanced trade-in discount, including eligible devices with cracked screens! $1125 off (94%) Trade-in $74 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Get $200 Samsung Credit and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit A similar generous offer is available for the powerful flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. You can get $200 off for Father's Day, and additionally, you can benefit from up to $600 enhanced trade-in. $700 off (64%) Trade-in $399 99 $1099 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: . Get $200 Samsung Credit and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit The same offer as the one for the Tab S8 Ultra is available for the middle brother of the Galaxy Tab S8 family, the Tab S8 Plus. If you don't have a trade-in device, you get $200 off, and if you have a trade-in phone, you can get up to $600 off. $670 off (74%) Trade-in $229 99 $899 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Get $200 Samsung Credit and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit The 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 is now starting at $79.99 with this generous Father's Day deal at Samsung. Here again, you get $200 off without trade-in, and up to $600 with eligible device that you trade-in with Samsung. $620 off (89%) Trade-in $79 99 $699 99 Buy at Samsung





For the Galaxy Tab S8 series, all three models are discounted. The price you will pay in the end depends on your trade-in device and the storage configuration you decide to go for, and the same applies to the S22 Ultra deal.



Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 deals





If you prefer to get your father some accessories this Father's Day, Samsung's got your back. The South Korean company has now great deals on the Galaxy Buds 2, as well as the Galaxy Watch 4. Check them out:

Galaxy Buds 2 WAS $149.99 NOW $59.99 SAVE $40 Right now, for Father's Day Samsung has discounted the Galaxy Buds 2 by a generous 27%. This deal helps you save $40 on the earbuds set, and give your father a useful gift for his holiday. $90 off (60%) $59 99 $149 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $50 off and $100 trade-in credit with any eligible Android device trade-in For the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung is giving $50 off for Father's Day. On top of that, the company offers $100 trade-in credit with any eligible Android phone. This deal is available for all the sizes of the Galaxy Watch 4 and all color options. However, shipping dates for different colors are different, so make sure you will get your father's gift before June 19. $30 off (12%) Trade-in $219 99 $249 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $50 off and $100 trade-in credit with any eligible Android device trade-in The same deal as the Galaxy Watch 4 is also available for the more premium Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. You can get it in any color you want and any size you want with the same discount. Of course, prices vary with the different sizes of the watch. $50 off (14%) Trade-in $299 99 $349 99 Buy at Samsung





Remember to keep note of the delivery date of the watch or earbuds you have decided to go for. Different models can have different shipping dates, and you would want to make sure your gift ships in time for Father's Day.













