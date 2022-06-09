Best Buy launches awesome Father's Day deals on Galaxy Watch, Garmin, Fitbit

With all that being said, let's jump into the best offers Best Buy has now launched on smartwatches for Father's Day!





Jump to:

Galaxy Watch Father's Day deals

The latest Galaxy Watch 4 series is now discounted at Best Buy. Check out the offers live right now for the best gift to your father: Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm LTE WAS $429.99 NOW $379.99 SAVE $50 Best Buy is now offering the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with stainless steel (the 46mm version) and LTE with $50 off for Father's Day. This smartwatch is available in two colors: Black and Silver, and both color options are discounted by $50. $50 off (12%) $379 99 $429 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm BT WAS $379.99 NOW $329.99 SAVE $50 The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with Bluetooth connection is also currently discounted for Father's Day. The offer here is again $50 off, and the smartwatch's both color options are discounted. Here again, we are listing the 46mm one, but the 42mm version is also discounted. $50 off (13%) $329 99 $379 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Watch 4 Aluminum 44mm BT WAS $279.99 NOW $249.99 SAVE $30 If you want to go for a less expensive version of a Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Watch 4 Aluminum with Bluetooth is the option to go for. And, luckily, Best Buy has discounted this model for Father's Day as well. All color variants of the smartwatch are discounted. $30 off (11%) $249 99 $279 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Watch 4 Aluminum 44mm LTE WAS $329.99 NOW $279.99 SAVE $50 The LTE version (the one that allows your dad to make calls just by using the smartwatch) of the Galaxy Watch 4 Aluminum is also discounted. The offer here is again $50, and all color options are available with this deal. $50 off (15%) $279 99 $329 99 Buy at BestBuy

As you can see, Best Buy has discounted the Galaxy Watch 4 (this is the successor of the Galaxy Watch Active 2), and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (the most premium Galaxy Watch right now) for Father's Day. All sizes of the smartwatches are available with a discount, as well as all color options that are in stock. This way, you can find the best Galaxy Watch for your dad.





Additionally, Best Buy also has a few of the older Galaxy Watch models available with a discount. The caveat here is that we are talking about refurbished models (renewed to work and look like new, but have been used before). If you're interested in one of them, check out the Best Buy Galaxy Watch refurbished deals





Garmin smartwatches Father's Day deals

A badass Garmin smartwatch is also a great option for a Father's Day gift. Garmin models are also discounted right now at Best Buy. Here are the best offers: Garmin Venu GPS WAS $299 NOW $199 SAVE $100 The Garmin Venu smartwatch with GPS is generously discounted at Best Buy for Father's Day right now. This deal is for the 30mm option in Black color with silicone band. $100 off (33%) $199 $299 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS WAS $299.99 NOW $224.99 SAVE $75 Another excellent Father's Day deal helps you save $75 on the Garmin Forerunner 245 with GPS. Both color options of this model (Slate or Berry) are discounted with $75, so you can pick whichever you think your dad will like the most. $75 off (25%) $224 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Instinct Solar WAS $349.99 NOW $279.99 SAVE $70 The solar-batteries-powered Garmin Instinct Solar is now $70 off at Best Buy for Father's Day. It is a great option for dads that hike and go out a lot and don't want to carry chargers everywhere all the time. $70 off (20%) $279 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS WAS $199.99 NOW $139.99 SAVE $60 If you want a more compact smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS may be ideal for your dad. Best Buy has it available with $60 off for Father's Day, so you pay just $139 for this smartwatch. Both the Lava Red and Black options are discounted right now. $60 off (30%) $139 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy





Fitbit smartwatches Father's Day deals



Fitbit smartwatches are also available with generous Father's Day offers. If you decide to go for the Fitbit Sense, your dad can also enjoy 6 months of free Fitbit Premium subscription. Check out the best Fitbit offers live right now:

Fitbit Sense WAS $299.95 NOW $199.95 SAVE $100 The Fitbit Sense is currently $100 off at Best Buy. This deal is the same for all the color options of the smartwatch as well. And here, your dad can benefit from 6 months Fitbit Premium for free. $100 off (33%) $199 95 $299 95 Buy at BestBuy Fitbit Versa 2 WAS $149.95 NOW $119.95 SAVE $30 The Fitbit Versa 2 health and fitness smartwatch is now $30 off. The same $30 off offer is available for the three color variants of the smartwatch. $30 off (20%) $119 95 $149 95 Buy at BestBuy







In case you think your father doesn't need a smartwatch, we have an excellent Father's Day gift guide (with some more deals) to help you choose the best possible gift for your dad.

Father's Day is now some ten days away (the holiday is on June 19), and the time is perfect to get your beloved father a useful and cool tech gift. And Best Buy is now making this more simple than ever with a plethora of Father's Day deals on smartwatches.The latest Samsung Galaxy watches are now generously discounted, and so are models from Garmin and Fitbit. Thanks to those offers, you can get something your father will enjoy, it will be useful to him... and you won't need to spend a lot to afford it.