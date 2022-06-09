Best Buy launches awesome Father's Day deals on Galaxy Watch, Garmin, Fitbit
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Father's Day is now some ten days away (the holiday is on June 19), and the time is perfect to get your beloved father a useful and cool tech gift. And Best Buy is now making this more simple than ever with a plethora of Father's Day deals on smartwatches.
The latest Samsung Galaxy watches are now generously discounted, and so are models from Garmin and Fitbit. Thanks to those offers, you can get something your father will enjoy, it will be useful to him... and you won't need to spend a lot to afford it.
With all that being said, let's jump into the best offers Best Buy has now launched on smartwatches for Father's Day!
Galaxy Watch Father's Day deals
The latest Galaxy Watch 4 series is now discounted at Best Buy. Check out the offers live right now for the best gift to your father:
As you can see, Best Buy has discounted the Galaxy Watch 4 (this is the successor of the Galaxy Watch Active 2), and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (the most premium Galaxy Watch right now) for Father's Day. All sizes of the smartwatches are available with a discount, as well as all color options that are in stock. This way, you can find the best Galaxy Watch for your dad.
Additionally, Best Buy also has a few of the older Galaxy Watch models available with a discount. The caveat here is that we are talking about refurbished models (renewed to work and look like new, but have been used before). If you're interested in one of them, check out the Best Buy Galaxy Watch refurbished deals.
Garmin smartwatches Father's Day deals
A badass Garmin smartwatch is also a great option for a Father's Day gift. Garmin models are also discounted right now at Best Buy. Here are the best offers:
Fitbit smartwatches Father's Day deals
Fitbit smartwatches are also available with generous Father's Day offers. If you decide to go for the Fitbit Sense, your dad can also enjoy 6 months of free Fitbit Premium subscription. Check out the best Fitbit offers live right now:
In case you think your father doesn't need a smartwatch, we have an excellent Father's Day gift guide (with some more deals) to help you choose the best possible gift for your dad.
