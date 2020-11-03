Samsung's Exynos chipsets could soon be used by Xiaomi and Oppo

Exynos chips inside Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi phones

Business Korea



has revealed that Samsung LSI, the division behind Exynos chipsets, is hoping to supply chipsets to Oppo and Xiaomi, in addition to existing customer Vivo, starting next year.The focus of these new agreements will be low-end Exynos chipsets for each brand's next-gen budget devices. It’s unclear how many products are planned, but the launches are scheduled for the first half of 2021.Per the report, Samsung LSI recently started reducing the number of Exynos chipsets being offered to the Galaxy smartphone division within Samsung Electronics due to low profit margins.

The chipmaker, which currently sits in fourth place behind Qualcomm, MediaTek, and HiSilicon, wants to capitalize on Huawei’s downfall. The same can be said about the aforementioned smartphone brands.

Huawei accounts for a large share of the budget smartphone market both inside and outside of China. But without access to Google and a steady supply of chipsets through HiSilicon, there will soon be a massive gap in the international market.Recent market data shows that Xiaomi has already started absorbing most of those sales, but Oppo and Vivo are aiming to do something similar. To achieve that, all three brands need more chips, which is where Exynos comes into play.claim Samsung LSI has ‘competitively priced’ its Exynos chipsets to make them viable alternatives to existing MediaTek and Qualcomm offerings. That means that, quite soon, the company could overtake HiSilicon as the third-largest chipmaker.

Huawei, on the other hand, is currently the second most popular smartphone manufacturer by volume, but it could fall out of the top 5 by 2021 if Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are successful in the coming months.





Samsung has been using in-house Exynos chipsets inside its Galaxy smartphones for the past decade. Other brands have started using the chips in recent times too, but come next year there could be an Exynos boom.