iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Android Processors Xiaomi

Samsung's Exynos chipsets could soon be used by Xiaomi and Oppo

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Nov 03, 2020, 5:29 AM
Samsung's Exynos chipsets could soon be used by Xiaomi and Oppo
Samsung has been using in-house Exynos chipsets inside its Galaxy smartphones for the past decade. Other brands have started using the chips in recent times too, but come next year there could be an Exynos boom.

Exynos chips inside Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi phones


Business Korea has revealed that Samsung LSI, the division behind Exynos chipsets, is hoping to supply chipsets to Oppo and Xiaomi, in addition to existing customer Vivo, starting next year.

The focus of these new agreements will be low-end Exynos chipsets for each brand's next-gen budget devices. It’s unclear how many products are planned, but the launches are scheduled for the first half of 2021.

Per the report, Samsung LSI recently started reducing the number of Exynos chipsets being offered to the Galaxy smartphone division within Samsung Electronics due to low profit margins.

The chipmaker, which currently sits in fourth place behind Qualcomm, MediaTek, and HiSilicon, wants to capitalize on Huawei’s downfall. The same can be said about the aforementioned smartphone brands.

The companies want to take advantage of Huawei's downfall


Huawei accounts for a large share of the budget smartphone market both inside and outside of China. But without access to Google and a steady supply of chipsets through HiSilicon, there will soon be a massive gap in the international market.

Recent market data shows that Xiaomi has already started absorbing most of those sales, but Oppo and Vivo are aiming to do something similar. To achieve that, all three brands need more chips, which is where Exynos comes into play.

Business Korea claim Samsung LSI has ‘competitively priced’ its Exynos chipsets to make them viable alternatives to existing MediaTek and Qualcomm offerings. That means that, quite soon, the company could overtake HiSilicon as the third-largest chipmaker.

Huawei, on the other hand, is currently the second most popular smartphone manufacturer by volume, but it could fall out of the top 5 by 2021 if Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are successful in the coming months.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple teases 'One More Thing' as it announces November 10 event
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Pandemic hurts iPhone sales, helps iPad sales; kudos to Apple for hitting a five-year target
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison

Popular stories

Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Snapdragon 875 crushes Samsung's first 5nm chip in benchmark leak
Popular stories
The Google Pixel deals we expect seeing on Black Friday
Popular stories
Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way
Popular stories
Apple admits that the AirPods Pro is having serious issues with audio

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless