Samsung's official 5G Galaxy S21 teasers have leaked, confirming design
It may be Tuesday, but this week is already proving to be a massive one for Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks. Concept renders based on photos of Samsung's next-gen flagship lineup were published yesterday morning and were followed hours later by the first live image of the Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra.
This is the Galaxy S21 & S21+ in Phantom Violet
The teaser videos that show off the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ depict both smartphones in the new Phantom Violet finish, which is perhaps Samsung's most adventurous colorway since the Galaxy Note 10's Aura Glow.
When it comes to the finalized design, Samsung's decision to use a new camera design on its next flagship lineup has essentially been confirmed by the videos. The new camera module blends into the frame on both the left side and top edge.
In the case of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, it houses three cameras, although there is an LED flash positioned next to it too. On the hardware front, these cameras won't introduce anything groundbreaking because they have been borrowed from the Galaxy S20. A range of software improvements are very likely, though.
December 8, 2020
Coupled with everything mentioned above is a punch-hole display. The panel measures in a 6.2-inches on the Galaxy S21 and 6.7-inches on the S21+ and, as confirmed by the teaser videos, settles for flat edges.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is pictured in Phantom Black
One-upping the vanilla models is the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which features a quad-camera setup on the back. It consists of a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto zoom shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 10-megapixel 10x periscope zoom.
These components sit alongside an LED flash and a laser autofocus sytem. The latter was present on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as well and ultimately helps avoid the autofocus issues that plagued the Galaxy S20 Ultra earlier this year.
Of course, due to the extra cameras and laser autofocus system, the overall camera bump is much larger, although it still blends into the frame. Speaking of which, on this model it should be carved out of stainless steel and paired with a glass back panel.
As for the colorways, Galaxy S21 Ultra is depicted in the Phantom Black color, which is coupled with a matte finish.
The longer video provides a quick glimpse at the display, confirming the Ultra has a curved-edge panel, unlike the other devices.
The longer video provides a quick glimpse at the display, confirming the Ultra has a curved-edge panel, unlike the other devices.
When will the Samsung Galaxy S21 series be announced and released?
Samsung is understood to have scheduled its next Unpacked event for Thursday, January 14. It will unveil the whole Galaxy S21 series at the event and its next pair of earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro.
Pre-orders are rumored to kick off the same day ahead of shipments on Friday, January 29. The flagship lineup could start at $849, with the Plus-branded device landing at $1,049 and the Ultra coming in at $1,249.