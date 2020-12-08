Samsung's official 5G Galaxy S21 teasers have leaked, confirming design





Now, reliable tipster Max Weinbach has obtained a number of official teaser videos that focus on the whole Samsung Galaxy S21 line.

This is the Galaxy S21 & S21+ in Phantom Violet





The teaser videos that show off the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ depict both smartphones in the new Phantom Violet finish, which is perhaps Samsung's most adventurous colorway since the Galaxy Note 10's Aura Glow.





Rather than settling for a single color across the phone, Phantom Violet pairs a violet rear panel with a copper-colored frame. The latter is presumably made out of aluminum, whereas the rear panel is made out of plastic on the Galaxy S21 and glass on the Plus-branded smartphone.





When it comes to the finalized design, Samsung's decision to use a new camera design on its next flagship lineup has essentially been confirmed by the videos. The new camera module blends into the frame on both the left side and top edge





In the case of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ , it houses three cameras, although there is an LED flash positioned next to it too. On the hardware front, these cameras won't introduce anything groundbreaking because they have been borrowed from the Galaxy S20 . A range of software improvements are very likely, though.

pic.twitter.com/pjkT7krNLv — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) December 8, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is pictured in Phantom Black

One-upping the vanilla models is the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which features a quad-camera setup on the back. It consists of a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto zoom shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 10-megapixel 10x periscope zoom.

These components sit alongside an LED flash and a laser autofocus sytem. The latter was present on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as well and ultimately helps avoid the autofocus issues that plagued the Galaxy S20 Ultra earlier this year.

Of course, due to the extra cameras and laser autofocus system, the overall camera bump is much larger, although it still blends into the frame. Speaking of which, on this model it should be carved out of stainless steel and paired with a glass back panel.

As for the colorways, Galaxy S21 Ultra is depicted in the Phantom Black color, which is coupled with a matte finish.



The longer video provides a quick glimpse at the display, confirming the Ultra has a curved-edge panel, unlike the other devices. Coupled with everything mentioned above is a punch-hole display. The panel measures in a 6.2 -inches on the Galaxy S21 and 6.7-inches on the S21+ and, as confirmed by the teaser videos, settles for flat edges. pic.twitter.com/TvnFyFgzMA — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) December 8, 2020

When will the Samsung Galaxy S21 series be announced and released?





Samsung is understood to have scheduled its next Unpacked event for Thursday, January 14. It will unveil the whole Galaxy S21 series at the event and its next pair of earbuds , the Galaxy Buds Pro.





Pre-orders are rumored to kick off the same day ahead of shipments on Friday, January 29. The flagship lineup could start at $849, with the Plus-branded device landing at $1,049 and the Ultra coming in at $1,249.