Is the Galaxy S25 Edge already flopping?

It's thin, it's shiny, it's powerful – but is anyone actually buying it?

By
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S25 Edge on a table.
The Galaxy S25 series seems to be selling pretty well, but the newest addition to the series, the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge, maybe facing a different fate. Samsung is yet to share any sales figures for its newest Galaxy S phone, but industry sources cited by SamMobile have some worrisome news. 

According to these unnamed industry sources, sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge are below expectations. Reportedly, the phone has not attracted a large enough crowd to please Samsung. Unfortunately, it is inching closer to being an ambitious experiment that didn't yield the desired results... 

Of course, if this report is true, that is. So far, we don't have official information on the sales. But SamMobile does point out several warning signs that there might be some trouble with the sales of the exquisite device. 

Observations show that pre-order bonuses for the Galaxy S25 Edge changed every few days, actually becoming better in some markets. This is not a usual practice, and it could hint that Samsung wasn't getting the pre-orders it expected or wanted. 

And then, Samsung, after launching the phone in its home country, didn't reveal any early sales figures. This doesn't necessarily mean the sales were bad, but it's a bit strange – Samsung does like to share pre-order sales numbers with hype (when those are good, understandably).


It's of course a bit early to know for certain whether the Galaxy S25 Edge will be forgotten in a year or two. It's only been announced on May 13 and launched last week, so there's plenty of time for people who were wondering whether to get it or not to buy it.  

But given that the Galaxy S25 Edge is a novelty (relatively) in the market, I'm not entirely surprised people are not jumping on it straight after the announcement. 

With a body of just 5.8mm thick, the Galaxy S25 Edge is one sleek device.  Samsung recently shared how it achieved its thickness while still ensuring it's tough enough. It also features a powerful 200MP main camera and the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for Galaxy found in the rest of the Galaxy S25 series. 

Meanwhile, with the Edge reportedly struggling to satisfy its maker's expectations, one wonders about its rival, the yet-announced iPhone 17 Air. The phone is said to replace the 'Plus' in the iPhone 17 series, while the 'Plus' replaced the 'mini' in the iPhone 13 series. Seemingly, the iPhone 17 Air sits in the 'experimental' place in Apple's flagship lineup. 

What would be the fate of these slim beauties? I wonder if super slim phones are really what we need. I appreciate the lightness and slim premium, head-turning looks, but I'm still left wondering if, in practice, those would be such a big deal. After all, most people will throw a case on anyway, which may ruin the initial thinness feel.

Or maybe our own Victor will turn out right when he almost prophetically spoke that the Galaxy S25 Edge may be dead on arrival because of its high price... 

Anyway, this is far from over just yet. Samsung may turn things around, Apple may surprise us. One is for certain: I love the attempt to innovate and bring something different in the rather same-same-looking smartphone market. But let's see if the thin phone is what people really need right now. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
