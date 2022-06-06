Samsung’s Galaxy A and M series phones to pack LG batteries – report
Samsung is considering buying LG batteries for its entry-level and mid-range smartphones, a new report from Korean media claims. Although it might sound strange for many, this isn’t the first time that Samsung has used LG batteries inside its phones, as many of the Galaxy S and Note series models have been powered by batteries made by (at that time) the South Korean competitor.
The report also mentions an industry official saying that it’s likely that ITM Semiconductor offered its services at an aggressive price rather than Samsung intentionally selecting LG Energy Solution to supply batteries for its Galaxy A and Galaxy M phones.
According to the report (via SamMobile), Samsung is looking for way to diversify the procurement sources for some of phone components, as well as reduce costs as much as possible. Up until now, Samsung has been using batteries from China’s Amperex Technology Limited and Navitasis (Indian venture between ATL and Japan’s TDK) for its low- and mid-end phone, but due to the recent COVID-19 outburst, major cities in China have been closed.
As such, Samsung is now trying to expand its collaboration with LG concerning batteries to include its Galaxy A and Galaxy M phones too. Apparently, these batteries will be produced at LG Energy Solution’s Nanjing plant and transferred to ITM Semiconductor’s local plant in Vietnam, where they will be packaged and delivered to a Samsung smartphone plant.
