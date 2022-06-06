 Samsung’s Galaxy A and M series phones to pack LG batteries – report - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung’s Galaxy A and M series phones to pack LG batteries – report

Samsung LG
@cosminvasile
Samsung’s Galaxy A and M series phones to pack LG batteries – report
Samsung is considering buying LG batteries for its entry-level and mid-range smartphones, a new report from Korean media claims. Although it might sound strange for many, this isn’t the first time that Samsung has used LG batteries inside its phones, as many of the Galaxy S and Note series models have been powered by batteries made by (at that time) the South Korean competitor.

According to the report (via SamMobile), Samsung is looking for way to diversify the procurement sources for some of phone components, as well as reduce costs as much as possible. Up until now, Samsung has been using batteries from China’s Amperex Technology Limited and Navitasis (Indian venture between ATL and Japan’s TDK) for its low- and mid-end phone, but due to the recent COVID-19 outburst, major cities in China have been closed.

As such, Samsung is now trying to expand its collaboration with LG concerning batteries to include its Galaxy A and Galaxy M phones too. Apparently, these batteries will be produced at LG Energy Solution’s Nanjing plant and transferred to ITM Semiconductor’s local plant in Vietnam, where they will be packaged and delivered to a Samsung smartphone plant.

The report also mentions an industry official saying that it’s likely that ITM Semiconductor offered its services at an aggressive price rather than Samsung intentionally selecting LG Energy Solution to supply batteries for its Galaxy A and Galaxy M phones.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple Store taken offline ahead of WWDC 2022 event
Apple Store taken offline ahead of WWDC 2022 event
Google Photos now offers a reminiscent "Best of Spring 2022" Memory collection to make you smile
Google Photos now offers a reminiscent "Best of Spring 2022" Memory collection to make you smile
Motorola Moto Edge 2022 massive leak reveals design and specs
Motorola Moto Edge 2022 massive leak reveals design and specs
Apple's HomePod mini is officially the world's best-selling smart speaker
Apple's HomePod mini is officially the world's best-selling smart speaker
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
Versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with pen drops to crazy low price
Versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with pen drops to crazy low price

Popular stories

'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless