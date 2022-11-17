Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Samsung, Google reportedly team up on new chipset for future Galaxy S models

Samsung Android Processors
Samsung, Google reportedly team up on new chipset for future Galaxy S models
Some interesting news has been shared on Twitter by a subscriber who goes by the name of Connor (@OreXda). If Connor is correct, Samsung has been working with Google's Tensor team and with AMD's graphics crew to create a new chipset that could be ready by 2025 to power Sammy's flagship Galaxy S line. The tweet says that "this could be a most stabilized and powerful computing process on (a) Galaxy "Phone".

According to Wccftech, the chip would contain two high-performance Cortex-X cores, four "performance" cores running at a lower clock speed, and four "energy-efficient" cores (more on that in a bit). If you're looking at the diagram shared by Connor in his tweet, some of the boxes could represent the AMD GPU that would work with the chipset.

We're not sure if it is a mistake, but if the batteries on this writer's fingers are fully powered, the chip sketched out on Connor's tweet would be a deca-core component with 10 cores. Wccftech writes, "The image could also be showing four performance cores running at lower speeds, along with four energy-efficiency cores. That would give this chip ten CPU cores (2+4+4). The first and second Tensor SoCs have a cluster configuration of 2+2+4 putting them squarely in the octa-core camp.

You might recall that the MediaTek Helio X20, unveiled in 2015, had a tri-cluster architecture with 10 cores (2+4+4). That made it the first chipset designed for mobile handsets to be equipped with 10 CPU cores. Most of the cutting-edge Application Processors (AP) used on smartphones today feature eight CPU cores.

As you might already know, Google and Samsung have been teaming up to produce the Google Tensor SoC for the latest Pixel handsets (starting with last year's Pixel 6 series). Google designs custom AI features on top of what is essentially an Exynos chipset. The first and second generation Google Tensor chips can be found under the hoods of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 models respectively.

During the summer, Google and Samsung reportedly started working together on the third-generation Google Tensor SoC which is expected to debut in next year's Pixel 8 series. The Tensor 3 is said to have a codename of "Ripcurrent" and a model number of S5P9865. This apparently has nothing to do with the chip sketched on Connor's tweet. That chip (the possible deca-core component), as we noted earlier, is said to be heading for the 2025 Galaxy S line.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung, Google reportedly team up on new chipset for future Galaxy S models
Samsung, Google reportedly team up on new chipset for future Galaxy S models
The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Edition is diabolically awesome
The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Edition is diabolically awesome
2X zoom on iPhone 14 Pro explained
2X zoom on iPhone 14 Pro explained
iCloud.com is now looking sleek and modern after getting a design update
iCloud.com is now looking sleek and modern after getting a design update
Verizon has Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 Pro beast on sale for $5 a month with no trade-in ahead of Black Friday 2022
Verizon has Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 Pro beast on sale for $5 a month with no trade-in ahead of Black Friday 2022
Gorgeous mockups show us what Apple's search engine might look like
Gorgeous mockups show us what Apple's search engine might look like

Popular stories

Best Buy is selling Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 at absolutely mind-blowing discounts
Best Buy is selling Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 at absolutely mind-blowing discounts
Take your first look at the Google Pixel Fold; no under-display fingerprint sensor here
Take your first look at the Google Pixel Fold; no under-display fingerprint sensor here
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
The Dynamic Island gets a small but important change in the latest iOS 16.2 Beta
The Dynamic Island gets a small but important change in the latest iOS 16.2 Beta
Some Best Buy customers give up on the retailer and buy their new Pixel 7 from Google
Some Best Buy customers give up on the retailer and buy their new Pixel 7 from Google
Amazon is offering an almost record high Samsung Galaxy S22 discount ahead of Black Friday
Amazon is offering an almost record high Samsung Galaxy S22 discount ahead of Black Friday
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless