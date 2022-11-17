Samsung, Google reportedly team up on new chipset for future Galaxy S models

Some interesting news has been shared on Twitter by a subscriber who goes by the name of Connor (@OreXda). If Connor is correct, Samsung has been working with Google's Tensor team and with AMD's graphics crew to create a new chipset that could be ready by 2025 to power Sammy's flagship Galaxy S line. The tweet says that "this could be a most stabilized and powerful computing process on (a) Galaxy "Phone".





According to Wccftech , the chip would contain two high-performance Cortex-X cores, four "performance" cores running at a lower clock speed, and four "energy-efficient" cores (more on that in a bit). If you're looking at the diagram shared by Connor in his tweet, some of the boxes could represent the AMD GPU that would work with the chipset.





We're not sure if it is a mistake, but if the batteries on this writer's fingers are fully powered, the chip sketched out on Connor's tweet would be a deca-core component with 10 cores. Wccftech writes, "The image could also be showing four performance cores running at lower speeds, along with four energy-efficiency cores. That would give this chip ten CPU cores (2+4+4). The first and second Tensor SoCs have a cluster configuration of 2+2+4 putting them squarely in the octa-core camp.









You might recall that the MediaTek Helio X20, unveiled in 2015, had a tri-cluster architecture with 10 cores (2+4+4) . That made it the first chipset designed for mobile handsets to be equipped with 10 CPU cores. Most of the cutting-edge Application Processors (AP) used on smartphones today feature eight CPU cores.





As you might already know, Google and Samsung have been teaming up to produce the Google Tensor SoC for the latest Pixel handsets (starting with last year's Pixel 6 series). Google designs custom AI features on top of what is essentially an Exynos chipset. The first and second generation Google Tensor chips can be found under the hoods of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 models respectively.



