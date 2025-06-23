Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
The end of free Galaxy AI is nigh: the price could be revealed real soon

Do you like Galaxy AI? Do you like paying for subscriptions? Say no more: you wish has been granted!

By
Samsung Apps
Galaxy AI devices.
Are you ready to pay for Galaxy AI? It doesn't matter if you are not, Samsung's AI suite (that you probably never asked for in the first place) is near the end of its free trial.

As many of you may remember, back in 2024, when the Galaxy S24 was unveiled – and with it, the whole Galaxy AI concept – there was a disclaimer on Samsung's website that read:

Galaxy AI features will be available for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices.


Now, we're nowhere near the end of 2025 (in fact, we're closer to the end of the world than we're to the end of 2025, but, hey, let's not focus on such gloomy Monday thoughts), but it's never too early to learn more about the upcoming fees.

How much are you willing to pay for Galaxy AI?

Vote View Result

The latest rumor reads that the Galaxy AI pricing should be finalized in Q3 of 2025 (that's July, August or September). It is possible that some concrete numbers might be dropped as early as July, when the annual Summer edition of the Unpacked event will be held. It's the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 (alongside some cool smartwatches) that'll debut at the Unpacked festivities.

Galaxy AI, which powers features like real-time translation, summarization, and advanced image editing, has been central to positioning Galaxy phones as "AI phones". While Samsung has not yet made a final decision, possible approaches include charging only for premium features or introducing a subscription-based model.

Because of regulatory requirements and potential consumer backlash, Samsung is likely to proceed carefully with phased implementation and possible promotional offers.

Somebody somewhere said that if you're not paying for the product, well, then you're the product. That saying is especially true for AI – after all, you're giving away some of your most intimate and personal thoughts and feelings to the machine. Now that AI models (as a whole) come with better memory, the data-gathering capabilities (and threats) are infinitely better.

And there's going to be a cost attached to it – for now, it'll be in $$$. Stay tuned to learn more about the exact price in the coming weeks!

Sebastian Pier
