The end of free Galaxy AI is nigh: the price could be revealed real soon

Galaxy AI

How much are you willing to pay for Galaxy AI? I'm OK with paying for the whole Galaxy AI experience. I'll pay only for the top-shelf AI features and tools. I don't want to pay for Galaxy AI at all. I'm OK with paying for the whole Galaxy AI experience. 0% I'll pay only for the top-shelf AI features and tools. 0% I don't want to pay for Galaxy AI at all. 100%

Galaxy AI

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Galaxy AI

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Are you ready to pay for Galaxy AI ? It doesn't matter if you are not, Samsung's AI suite (that you probably never asked for in the first place) is near the end of its free trial.As many of you may remember, back in 2024, when the Galaxy S24 was unveiled – and with it, the wholeconcept – there was a disclaimer on Samsung's website that read:Now, we're nowhere near the end of 2025 (in fact, we're closer to the end of the world than we're to the end of 2025, but, hey, let's not focus on such gloomy Monday thoughts), but it's never too early to learn more about the upcoming fees.The latest rumor reads that thepricing should be finalized in Q3 of 2025 (that's July, August or September). It is possible that some concrete numbers might be dropped as early as July, when the annual Summer edition of the Unpacked event will be held. It's the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 (alongside some cool smartwatches) that'll debut at the Unpacked festivities., which powers features like real-time translation, summarization, and advanced image editing, has been central to positioning Galaxy phones as "AI phones". While Samsung has not yet made a final decision, possible approaches include charging only for premium features or introducing a subscription-based model.Because of regulatory requirements and potential consumer backlash, Samsung is likely to proceed carefully with phased implementation and possible promotional offers.Somebody somewhere said that if you're not paying for the product, well, then you're the product. That saying is especially true for AI – after all, you're giving away some of your most intimate and personal thoughts and feelings to the machine. Now that AI models (as a whole) come with better memory, the data-gathering capabilities (and threats) are infinitely better.And there's going to be a cost attached to it – for now, it'll be in $$$. Stay tuned to learn more about the exact price in the coming weeks!