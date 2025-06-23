The end of free Galaxy AI is nigh: the price could be revealed real soon
Do you like Galaxy AI? Do you like paying for subscriptions? Say no more: you wish has been granted!
Are you ready to pay for Galaxy AI? It doesn't matter if you are not, Samsung's AI suite (that you probably never asked for in the first place) is near the end of its free trial.
As many of you may remember, back in 2024, when the Galaxy S24 was unveiled – and with it, the whole Galaxy AI concept – there was a disclaimer on Samsung's website that read:
Now, we're nowhere near the end of 2025 (in fact, we're closer to the end of the world than we're to the end of 2025, but, hey, let's not focus on such gloomy Monday thoughts), but it's never too early to learn more about the upcoming fees.
The latest rumor reads that the Galaxy AI pricing should be finalized in Q3 of 2025 (that's July, August or September). It is possible that some concrete numbers might be dropped as early as July, when the annual Summer edition of the Unpacked event will be held. It's the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 (alongside some cool smartwatches) that'll debut at the Unpacked festivities.
Because of regulatory requirements and potential consumer backlash, Samsung is likely to proceed carefully with phased implementation and possible promotional offers.
Somebody somewhere said that if you're not paying for the product, well, then you're the product. That saying is especially true for AI – after all, you're giving away some of your most intimate and personal thoughts and feelings to the machine. Now that AI models (as a whole) come with better memory, the data-gathering capabilities (and threats) are infinitely better.
And there's going to be a cost attached to it – for now, it'll be in $$$. Stay tuned to learn more about the exact price in the coming weeks!
