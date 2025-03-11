GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Samsung says this key accessory won’t go away despite conflicting rumors

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
There were a lot of rumors earlier this year that suggested Samsung might want to get rid of the S Pen. These reports were backed by the fact that the South Korean company recently removed the Bluetooth features from the S Pen of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The good news is that’s not going to happen. The bad news is that Samsung is unlikely to bring back the Bluetooth features it removed because not many customers use them regularly (below 2 percent).

As far as the S Pen goes, Samsung has been very clear that this is a key accessory for its Galaxy S Ultra family, which seems to have replaced the long-gone Note series.

In an interview with TechRadar, Samsung’s UK MX VP of Product and Marketing, Annika Bizon, said that they don’t see a space where the S Pen is not a very important part of the company’s portfolio.

Multimodal is really important to us,” Bizon explained. “So [that’s] how people use their phone – whether they're speaking, whether they're writing, whether they’re in a meeting. People do use their S Pens in meetings to write notes. So, I don't see a space where the S Pen is not a key part of our portfolio. And honestly, when you look at the Ultra, it’s something people genuinely come back to us around. [They ask us] “Will it have an S Pen?” And it goes back to the Note days. [...] We see the S Pen as something that is key to the Ultra experience at this point.

– Annika Bizon, Samsung UK Mobile Experience VP of Product and Marketing, March 2025

One of the reasons that people assumed Samsung will slowly phase out the S Pen is the recent rise of the AI, which is supposed to gradually replace the accessory’s functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is aimed Note series fans | Image credit: PhoneArena

However, Bizon went on to say that Samsung’s AI features are meant to complement the S Pen, so that’s certainly not a reason to completely remove it. The S Pen remains a key accessory for Galaxy S25 Ultra users, especially when it comes to creativity.

Creativity is one of our core values. If you’re creative, you want to be able to draw and sketch things. And with Sketch to Image being one of our AI features, you can sketch beautifully using the S Pen. It’s got quite a big design edge.

– Annika Bizon, Samsung UK Mobile Experience VP of Product and Marketing, March 2025

Still, if anything changes in the future and people stop using the S Pen as much as they do now, Samsung might remove it from its portfolio. But right now, “the research says customers are using the S Pen,” Bizon concluded.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless