Samsung says this key accessory won’t go away despite conflicting rumors

– Annika Bizon, Samsung UK Mobile Experience VP of Product and Marketing, March 2025





One of the reasons that people assumed Samsung will slowly phase out the S Pen is the recent rise of the AI, which is supposed to gradually replace the accessory’s functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is aimed Note series fans | Image credit: PhoneArena

However, Bizon went on to say that Samsung’s AI features are meant to complement the S Pen, so that’s certainly not a reason to completely remove it. The S Pen remains a key accessory for





There were a lot of rumors earlier this year that suggested Samsung might want to get rid of the S Pen. These reports were backed by the fact that the South Korean company recently removed the Bluetooth features from the S Pen of the Galaxy S25 Ultra The good news is that’s not going to happen. The bad news is that Samsung is unlikely to bring back the Bluetooth features it removed because not many customers use them regularly (below 2 percent).As far as the S Pen goes, Samsung has been very clear that this is a key accessory for its Galaxy S Ultra family, which seems to have replaced the long-gone Note series.In an interview with TechRadar , Samsung’s UK MX VP of Product and Marketing, Annika Bizon, said that they don’t see a space where the S Pen is not a very important part of the company’s portfolio.