Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung Software updates Tizen Wearables

Thanks to a new update, Samsung watches are first in the world to offer blood pressure monitoring

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Feb 22, 2021, 9:53 AM
Thanks to a new update, Samsung watches are first in the world to offer blood pressure monitoring
Samsung is now rolling out an update that will bring blood pressure monitoring to last year's Galaxy Watch 3 and 2019's Galaxy Watch Active 2

The feature is already available in South Korea.

The functionality will be available as part of the Samsung Health Monitor app. The process is not so straightforward but you have got to hand it to Samsung for being the first device vendor to add blood pressure monitoring to its watches. 



When using the feature for the first time, you will need to calibrate your watch with a traditional cuff. Once that's done, you will be able to use your watch to measure your blood pressure independently of a cuff. 

The blood pressure is measured using pulse wave analysis, which Samsung says is tracked with the Heart Rate Monitoring sensors. The relationship between the calibration value and the blood pressure change is then analyzed to determine the blood pressure.

The South Korean giant also says that you should calibrate your watch at least every four weeks to ensure accuracy. 

The functionality will reach consumers in 31 countries including the UK, UAE, France, Germany, and Spain in the coming weeks. 

Forbes reports that the new update also brings ECG measurement to the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2. Apple has offered this functionality since 2018 and it's also available on some Fitbit, Withings, and Amazfit smartwatches. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family deals are back with a bang
Popular stories
Third-gen AirPods new look allegedly appears in photos; ANC rumored to be included
Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
Should Apple just kill the iPhone 12 Mini?

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview hints that a 5G Pixel 6 XL is coming

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless