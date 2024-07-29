Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Samsung might delay the Android 15 beta with One UI 7 update

In the past week or so, the leaks that depicted what Samsung's newest One UI 7 overlay will look like, and the features it will bring, reached flooding mode. The reason is that many insiders expected Samsung to announce its Android 15 beta program for the S24 series and other Galaxy phones today.

The One UI 7 update, however, has apparently been delayed, as several sources are reporting, because Samsung will need to iron out some other updates it intends to push to its phones first.

If true, and we will know as soon as Monday fades away, this won't be the first time that Samsung has postponed a major Android and One UI beta update schedule to polish stable updates first. This time around, the issue might be the One UI 6.1.1 version that came with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, and is now rolling out to other Samsung handsets.

Granted, Android 15 with One UI 7 is a major version, but the One UI 6.1.1 version is not a step change, either. With it, Samsung is bringing more Galaxy AI features to older phones, as well as numerous smaller enhancements like audio volume normalization.

Moreover, One UI 7 is reportedly coming not only with changes under the hood, but with a brand new visual overhaul that will take some time to get used to for loyal Samsung fans. 

People who install public Android beta campaigns, on the other hand, are usually early adopters, and less numerous than those who will be receiving the stable One UI 6.1.1 update, so Samsung is seemingly setting its priorities straight.
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

