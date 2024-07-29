Samsung might delay the Android 15 beta with One UI 7 update





The One UI 7 update, however, has apparently been delayed, as several sources are reporting, because Samsung will need to iron out some other updates it intends to push to its phones first.





If true, and we will know as soon as Monday fades away, this won't be the first time that Samsung has postponed a major Android and One UI beta update schedule to polish stable updates first. This time around, the issue might be the One UI 6.1.1 version that came with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, and is now rolling out to other Samsung handsets.

Last week, I reported that the One UI 7 Beta would be available for download today. This original launch schedule was confirmed by @SamMobiles and reputable leaker @UniverseIce. However, it seems Samsung has delayed the Beta update.



Android 15 with One UI 7 is a major version, but the One UI 6.1.1 version is not a step change, either. With it, Samsung is bringing more Galaxy AI features to older phones, as well as numerous smaller enhancements like audio volume Granted,with One UI 7 is a major version, but the One UI 6.1.1 version is not a step change, either. With it, Samsung is bringing more Galaxy AI features to older phones, as well as numerous smaller enhancements like audio volume normalization





Moreover, One UI 7 is reportedly coming not only with changes under the hood, but with a brand new visual overhaul that will take some time to get used to for loyal Samsung fans.





People who install public Android beta campaigns, on the other hand, are usually early adopters, and less numerous than those who will be receiving the stable One UI 6.1.1 update, so Samsung is seemingly setting its priorities straight.