Samsung sets a new 5G download speed record, 5Gbps+ with Galaxy S20+

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 04, 2021, 9:23 AM
Samsung just became the first 5G phone and network equipment maker to break the 5Gbps download speed barrier northwards, and with off-the-shelf gear at that, including an oldie but goodie Galaxy S20+.

Using a combined 40MHz of 4G frequency and 800MHz of 5G frequency in mmWave, Samsung's lab was able to pump 5.23Gbps throughput to commercially available device. For the demo Samsung used the Samsung Galaxy S20+ smartphone, 4G radios, 5G radios (Compact Macro Link), and 4G/5G common Core.

For the uninitiated, this is all equipment that is available for users or carriers to purchase, and the little experiment proves once again that it is not our phones holding us back - the Galaxy S20+ was discontinued when the S21 series hit, after all - but rather the network buildout.

 
The previous record was held by Nokia which in partnership with Qualcomm managed to hit 5Gbps but with more specialized equipment. Samsung's 5G gear is actually being delivered to Verizon in the US as we speak, so we keep our hopes high for the future of the next-gen cellular connectivity standard on this side of the pond, especially when coupled with Samsung's new 5G handsets.

