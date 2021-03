Samsung sets a new 5G download speed record, 5Gbps+ with Galaxy S20+

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Using a combined 40MHz of 4G frequency and 800MHz of 5G frequency in mmWave, Samsung's lab was able to pump 5.23Gbps throughput to commercially available device. For the demo Samsung used the Samsung Galaxy S20+ smartphone, 4G radios, 5G radios (Compact Macro Link), and 4G/5G common Core.





For the uninitiated, this is all equipment that is available for users or carriers to purchase, and the little experiment proves once again that it is not our phones holding us back - the Galaxy S20 + was discontinued when the S21 series hit, after all - but rather the network buildout.





Samsung just became the first 5G phone and network equipment maker to break the 5Gbps download speed barrier northwards, and with off-the-shelf gear at that, including an oldie but goodie Galaxy S20+