Too late for the Galaxy S23 line, Samsung announces a 5G modem chip for phone to satellite connectivity





At the time, Roh said, "When there is the right timing, infrastructure, and the technology [is] ready, then of course for Samsung Galaxy, for our mobile division, we would also actively consider adopting this feature as well." Today, Samsung announced that it has created a 5G modem chip that uses non-terrestrial networks (NTN) technology that supports direct communication between smartphones and satellites in remote areas that lack cellular signals. This technology will be integrated into Sammy's Exynos modem chips.

Samsung sees this technology being used on unmanned aircraft and flying cars







NTN technology uses satellites and other "non-terrestrial vehicles" to deliver wireless connectivity to areas where building a terrestrial network is not feasible or possible such as over mountains, in the middle of the ocean, or a desert. Looking to the future, Samsung says that NTN technology will be important. "It will also be critical in assuring operability in disaster areas and powering future urban air mobility (UAM) such as unmanned aircraft and flying cars," the company writes.











Samsung did not announce which phones will be the first to use the new modem. It is too late for the Galaxy S23 line, but the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are up next with a possible August release.





Min Goo Kim, Executive Vice President of CP (Communication Processor) Development at Samsung Electronics said, "This milestone builds on our rich legacy in wireless communications technologies, following the introduction of the industry’s first commercial 4G LTE modem in 2009 and the industry’s first 5G modem in 2018. Samsung aims to take the lead in advancing hybrid terrestrial-NTN communications ecosystems around the world in preparation for the arrival of 6G."





Samsung noted in its release that future Exynos modems will support two-way texting along with the ability to share high-definition images and videos. In other words, Samsung envisions a time when satellite connectivity is made available for non-emergency use. Apple also has a patent that will allow future iPhone models to send images and video via satellite.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now! The Verizon 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at $800 off with bonus credit! The extra S23 Ultra bonus from the link here on top of Samsung’s store credit brings the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting price on Verizon to just $399.99 with a trade. And a 5G plan! Also, you can benefit from a free Galaxy Watch5, free Galaxy Tab S7 FE — or both with your purchase. $800 off (67%) Trade-in $399 99 $1199 99 Buy at Verizon T-Mobile prices the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99 Get the T-Mobile S23 Ultra via Samsung benefit from three awesome deals. When signing for the Magenta MAX plan and trading an eligible device, T-Mobile will knock $1000 off the S23 Ultra price! You can also get up to $500 off with trade-in, up to $800 off with a new line on Magenta MAX rate plan. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at T-Mobile An AT&T S23 Ultra deal knocks it down to $200 with extra bonus! Those on AT&T can grab the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung with a plan and a trade for just $200. 256GB storage. Also, AT&T is giving you the option to activate your phone online with your purchase so you don't waste time to go into a physical AT&T store for activation. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at AT&T The 512GB US Cellular Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $700! Get up to $680 off the US Cellular model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra directly from Samsung with trade. The 256GB version of the phone can be yours from $449.99, while the 526GB version can be yours from $629.99. You can also get the exclusive to Samsung store 1TB storage option. $680 off (49%) Trade-in $699 99 $1379 99 Buy at Samsung





Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite uses on-screen directions to help an iPhone 14 series user connect to a Globalstar satellite. Once connected, the user can share important information with emergency responders via text. The service currently supports the use of English, American Spanish, Canadian French, French, and German. While eventually Apple will ask users to pay for a subscription to access the service, at the moment it is free.



The first smartphone to feature satellite connectivity was not an iPhone











Last month, two women were stranded while traveling in Canada and headed to Alberta. The area they were in did not have any cellular connectivity but one of the women did own an iPhone 14 series model. Using the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature, the pair were able to summon help. Now here's the scary part. Emergency responders estimated that if it weren't for the iPhone's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature, it might have taken them a week to find the two women.

