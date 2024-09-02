This rumored iPhone 16 Pro feature could be a game-changer



Now, the irony of it all is that the leading manufacturers like



iPhone Pro owners might have to adjust charging behavior

So, we have established that one of the most exciting rumors surrounding the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is their potential support for faster charging, both wired and wireless via MagSafe accessories. Now, the irony of it all is that the leading manufacturers like Apple and its rival Samsung don't offer the fastest charging phones out there. Instead, other companies are riding the wave of innovation in that segment such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and more. So, before we begin referring to the rumored fast charging speeds of the new Pro iPhones as game-changing, it is important to understand that we are strictly calling them as such in the context of Apple's walled garden.



More specifically, the rumours state 40W wired fast charging, which represents a substantial increase from the 20W charging offered by the previous generation iPhone 15 Pro models. Additionally, the MagSafe wireless charging speed is also expected to improve, going from 15W to 20W.



To give you a better presentation of how much of an upgrade those new numbers are, think of them in percentages. In other words, a 48.1% increase in power input via a cable and a 33% increase via a MagSafe charger.



These faster charging speeds have the potential to change the way users interact with their iPhones. Of course, that is if they buy one of the new Pro models.



With the ability to charge their iPhone much more quickly, “Pro” users can spend less time tethered to a power outlet and more time enjoying their phones. This is particularly beneficial for those who are always on the go and need their devices to be ready when they are.



Let’s say you are out on a long hike or you are traveling. Now, provided that you have a powerbank that can support 40W of wired or 20W of wireless charging, you can juice up your iPhone 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max in no time and put the heavy external battery back in your backpack.



Things might not be as good as they sound…

Beyond faster charging speeds, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are also rumored to feature larger battery capacities. This is a welcome development, as it could translate to longer battery life, especially for heavy users. Here are the numbers:



Recommended Stories iPhone 16 Pro Max : 4,676mAh (+5.7% compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max)

4,676mAh (+5.7% compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max) iPhone 16 Pro : 3,577mAh (+9.2% compared to the iPhone 15 Pro )



Larger batteries need a longer time to be charged, though… So will this upgrade make the expected higher charging speeds obsolete? Well, given that we have an almost 50% increase in power input via wired charging, it should still take much less time to charge an iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max compared to their predecessors.



Larger batteries need a longer time to be charged, though… So will this upgrade make the expected higher charging speeds obsolete? Well, given that we have an almost 50% increase in power input via wired charging, it should still take much less time to charge an iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max compared to their predecessors. This would mean that the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max would not only be much faster to charge, but once charged to the max they would also last considerably longer, making the new Pro models great for those looking for longer battery life.



However, it's important to note that faster charging can come with certain challenges. The increased power output can generate heat, which can potentially shorten the lifespan of the battery and can simply make holding and using the phone somewhat unpleasant. Apple seems to have thought about this too, however, as other leaks point at new metal encasings and changes to the battery structure to help with heat dissipation and build-up.



Some potential issues to keep note of:

Battery degradation: While faster charging can be convenient, it can also contribute to battery degradation. The increased power output can generate heat, which can accelerate the aging process of the battery cells. Over time, this can lead to reduced battery capacity and performance, which is something iPhones are already infamous for. However, it's important to note that faster charging can come with certain challenges. The increased power output can generate heat, which can potentially shorten the lifespan of the battery and can simply make holding and using the phone somewhat unpleasant. Apple seems to have thought about this too, however, as other leaks point at new metal encasings and changes to the battery structure to help with heat dissipation and build-up.



Safety concerns: Faster charging involves higher power levels, which can increase the risk of overheating or even fire hazards. Apple has implemented safety measures to mitigate these risks, but there is always a potential for accidents.



Compatibility issues: Not all chargers and cables are compatible with faster charging speeds. Users may need to invest in new accessories to fully benefit from the faster charging capabilities of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max .



Environmental impact: The production and disposal of batteries can have a negative impact on the environment. While faster charging can improve the user experience, it's important to consider the environmental consequences of battery technology.

A promising upgrade

The rumored faster charging speeds and larger battery capacities of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could be a game-changing upgrade. This generation could have a similar impact to that of the iPhone 13 series from a few years ago, which surprised and impressed everyone with its amazing improvement in battery life.



If these rumors prove to be true, Apple will finally come to a place that is more in line with the times as far as charging and battery life are concerned, which, together, are one of the main pillars that make up a great phone.



The only disappointment this upgrade would bring along is if it doesn’t come to the standard iPhone, which is highly likely at this point. Apple will probably trickle the higher charging speed down to the less expensive versions too, but might take more than one more year.