Roku announces new major OS update coming soon, here is what's new

The Live TV Channel Guide on The Roku Channel is getting more personalized and comfier to use with the upcoming update. Roku 12.5 will make it possible for the OS to personalize the order of channels according to genre preference when browsing categories such as News, Sports, Movies, Entertainment, Kids, Crime, Music, and more.Also, some visual changes will be implemented too. For example, the Live TV Channel Guide will show channel logos only. However, Roku TV model owners who have an antenna connected to their device and receive OTA channels will continue to see numbers and logos in the Live TV Channels Guide.