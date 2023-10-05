Roku announces new major OS update coming soon, here is what's new
Roku’s last major OS update dates from last year, but that’s about to change, as the number 1 TV streaming platform in the United States has just announced a bunch of new features coming in the next few weeks.
These new features are expected to be bundled in a single big update: Roku 12.5 OS. That being said, if you’re already a Roku user, expect new personalized content discovery features, with updates for Sports, Live TV, What to Watch, Music Playlists, Roku Photo Streams, and much more.
Roku Voice is getting some improvements as well, including the ability to use this feature to enter information like usernames, password, and PIN numbers whenever you wish to sign in to streaming channels. Also, you’ll be able to use Roku Voice to enter credit card info within Roku Pay.
Another important new feature coming to Roku platform is the ability to access expert pictures settings to 4K devices. It will allow those who own Roku 4K devices to customize picture settings when streaming on Roku, adjust settings such as color temperature, color space, gamma correction, and noise reduction direction from the TV. These expert picture settings are already available via the Roku Mobile app, but they will be available on the TV too.
The Live TV Channel Guide on The Roku Channel is getting more personalized and comfier to use with the upcoming update. Roku 12.5 will make it possible for the OS to personalize the order of channels according to genre preference when browsing categories such as News, Sports, Movies, Entertainment, Kids, Crime, Music, and more.
Last but not least, the “Live TV” tile will be automatically added to user’s home screen grid. Users will be able to adjust the position of the tile on the home screen by pressing the star button on their remote.
Furthermore, a bunch of improvements are coming to Roku’s Sports Experience too. The upcoming Roku 12.5 update allows users to favorite the teams they want to follow and watch sports highlights.
To favorite a team, simply choose the “favorite” option on the entertainment details page when you search for a sports team or game across the Roku platform. After that, you’ll be getting a curated row of live games with your favorite sports teams within the Roku Sports Zone.
One of the most interesting new features for sports fans coming to Roku devices is “sports highlights.” These will include clips and analysis for select leagues, which will surface within the Sports Zone or via Roku Search.
This has already been announced, but Roku has emphasized again that the Sports experience will expand its offering to include motorsports in early 2024. What’s new is the fact that Roku will add new sports content from Max in the coming weeks.
But wait, there’s more! Roku announced that the Live TV Zone will include rows of Live TV channels and entertainment from content providers like Fubo, DirecTV, and Sling when users have a subscription to these streaming channels.
The Roku 12.5 update is not yet available for download, but here are all the Roku streaming players and Streambars supported: 9102X, 9101X, 9100X, 4802X, 4801X, 4800X, 4670X, 4662X, 4661X, 4660X, 4640X, 4630X, 4620X, 4230X, 4210X, 4200X, 3960X, 3941X, 3941X2, 3940X, 3940X2, 3932X, 3931X, 3930X, 3921X, 3920X, 3910X, 3900X, 3821X, 3821X2, 3820X, 3820X2, 3811X, 3810X, 3800X, 3710X, 3700X, 3600X.
It's also important to mention that all Roku TV models are expected to receive the upcoming Roku OS 12.5 update.
These new features are expected to be bundled in a single big update: Roku 12.5 OS. That being said, if you’re already a Roku user, expect new personalized content discovery features, with updates for Sports, Live TV, What to Watch, Music Playlists, Roku Photo Streams, and much more.
First and foremost, Roku 12.5 will bring integration with Google Photos, allowing users to set albums from Google’s service as screensavers on their Roku devices. You’ll just need to connect your accounts and link your albums from Google Photos to be able to visit the Roku Photo Streams from the Roku Mobile app and directly on your Roku device through the Roku Photo Streams channel.
Google Photos integration
Roku Voice is getting some improvements as well, including the ability to use this feature to enter information like usernames, password, and PIN numbers whenever you wish to sign in to streaming channels. Also, you’ll be able to use Roku Voice to enter credit card info within Roku Pay.
Another important new feature coming to Roku platform is the ability to access expert pictures settings to 4K devices. It will allow those who own Roku 4K devices to customize picture settings when streaming on Roku, adjust settings such as color temperature, color space, gamma correction, and noise reduction direction from the TV. These expert picture settings are already available via the Roku Mobile app, but they will be available on the TV too.
Expert picture settings
The Live TV Channel Guide on The Roku Channel is getting more personalized and comfier to use with the upcoming update. Roku 12.5 will make it possible for the OS to personalize the order of channels according to genre preference when browsing categories such as News, Sports, Movies, Entertainment, Kids, Crime, Music, and more.
Also, some visual changes will be implemented too. For example, the Live TV Channel Guide will show channel logos only. However, Roku TV model owners who have an antenna connected to their device and receive OTA channels will continue to see numbers and logos in the Live TV Channels Guide.
The new Live TV Channel Guide
Last but not least, the “Live TV” tile will be automatically added to user’s home screen grid. Users will be able to adjust the position of the tile on the home screen by pressing the star button on their remote.
Furthermore, a bunch of improvements are coming to Roku’s Sports Experience too. The upcoming Roku 12.5 update allows users to favorite the teams they want to follow and watch sports highlights.
To favorite a team, simply choose the “favorite” option on the entertainment details page when you search for a sports team or game across the Roku platform. After that, you’ll be getting a curated row of live games with your favorite sports teams within the Roku Sports Zone.
One of the most interesting new features for sports fans coming to Roku devices is “sports highlights.” These will include clips and analysis for select leagues, which will surface within the Sports Zone or via Roku Search.
Sports favoriting
This has already been announced, but Roku has emphasized again that the Sports experience will expand its offering to include motorsports in early 2024. What’s new is the fact that Roku will add new sports content from Max in the coming weeks.
But wait, there’s more! Roku announced that the Live TV Zone will include rows of Live TV channels and entertainment from content providers like Fubo, DirecTV, and Sling when users have a subscription to these streaming channels.
Additionally, Roku 12.5 will bring a bucketload of enhancements to the music playlist experience. For example, a new details page for playlists will be available for users to offer them a quick view of videos within the playlist. This will make it easier to shuffle, skip ahead, and add favorite playlists to a Save List.
The Roku 12.5 update is not yet available for download, but here are all the Roku streaming players and Streambars supported: 9102X, 9101X, 9100X, 4802X, 4801X, 4800X, 4670X, 4662X, 4661X, 4660X, 4640X, 4630X, 4620X, 4230X, 4210X, 4200X, 3960X, 3941X, 3941X2, 3940X, 3940X2, 3932X, 3931X, 3930X, 3921X, 3920X, 3910X, 3900X, 3821X, 3821X2, 3820X, 3820X2, 3811X, 3810X, 3800X, 3710X, 3700X, 3600X.
It's also important to mention that all Roku TV models are expected to receive the upcoming Roku OS 12.5 update.
Things that are NOT allowed: