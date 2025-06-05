Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Roblox players just got a new challenge, and Google Play is behind it

A new four-week Google Play event mixes gaming, rewards, and merch — but it’s not just about what happens in-game.

By
0comments
Header image with Roblox Diamond District logo
Google is expanding its focus on gaming with a new interactive experience on Roblox called "The Diamond District," now live through July 2. The four-week event is designed for members of Google Play’s Points program, giving them access to in-game perks, exclusive virtual items, and even real-world rewards.

This launch builds on Google's ongoing efforts to make Google Play a more competitive destination for gamers. Over the past year, the company has improved cross-device gameplay between Android and PC and added new ways to earn and redeem Play Points. "The Diamond District" continues that momentum, bringing Play Points into one of the most popular gaming platforms today.

Inside the experience, players can explore a virtual obstacle course known as an "obby," where they collect gems, complete weekly challenges, and unlock new content over time. Each week will introduce new features, offering regular updates to keep players engaged.

Video Thumbnail

Play Points members will have access to special areas in the game. Gold and Platinum users can enter a VIP zone, with a dedicated "VIP Vault" offering exclusive user-generated content (UGC). To access these perks, players must link their Google Play account with Roblox.

All Play Points members, regardless of tier, can collect tokens and redeem them for in-game items or real-world merchandise. Rewards include limited-edition pins, a Diamond District-themed controller, and a mini skateboard deck. Google Play says it is the first brand to offer these kinds of perks within Roblox for loyalty program members.

The company is also expanding Play Points benefits beyond Roblox. In the US, members will soon be able to claim exclusive merchandise from brands like 100 Thieves and receive more rewards from select apps and games listed in the program’s "Use" tab.

This move marks another step in Google’s broader push to grow its presence in gaming. While the Play Store is still primarily known for mobile apps, Google has been investing in tools and partnerships to attract more gamers, developers, and content creators to its ecosystem.

By offering a mix of digital and physical rewards, the Diamond District aims to keep players returning week after week. It also gives Play Points members more reasons to stay active within the Google Play environment. It’s a notable shift in strategy, and it will be interesting to see how users respond as the experience continues through early July.
