Here’s what the exclusive “Mint” Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks like

Samsung put in a lot of effort with the Fold 7 , and it shows. | Video credit — Samsung

Of course, the price tag isn’t for everyone, which is why the company has also started a new budget foldable line. This year, there’s a new addition to the Galaxy foldable family: the



Of course, the price tag isn't for everyone, which is why the company has also started a new budget foldable line. This year, there's a new addition to the Galaxy foldable family: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. If you've been on the fence about getting a foldable phone, then the FE might be the smart choice, just to dip your toes into the market. Mint and Blue Shadow may not be for everyone, though. If you care more about a bigger battery or a slightly more acceptable price tag, then you can't go wrong with the Oppo Find N5 or the Honor Magic V5. The V5 is currently the slimmest foldable in the world, and will hopefully soon be available globally.

With Mint and Blue Shadow, the Fold has some really pretty color options available this year, though the standard Black and Silver options are excellent too. You can also slap on the new Carbon Shield case for a very different, but still appealing, look as well.Thewill become available around July 25, and the Mint will only be available if you order directly from Samsung’s website. Blue Shadow, which is the standout color option this year in my opinion, can be bought in stores as well.Samsung has genuinely made a generational leap with the Fold this year, and has truly caught up to Chinese foldables in my eyes. Theis super slim, very powerful, has an excellent camera, and is a stunner to boot with a screen that features a very minimal crease. If you go for the 1 TB variant, you also get boosted up to 16 GB of RAM, which is always welcome.