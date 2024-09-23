Report claims OnePlus will make Android 15 look more like iOS
OnePlus 12. | Image credit — PhoneArena
OnePlus, once known for its clean and minimalist software experience, is taking a different direction with its upcoming OxygenOS 15 update. According to recent reports, the update will draw significant inspiration from Apple's iOS, incorporating design elements and features that will be familiar to iPhone users.
Although they went through great lengths with describing all the changes that are expected, the source stated that they were unable to produce screenshots. However, according to their description, there will be a revamped Quick Settings that will feature a 2x2 media player, brightness and volume sliders, and toggles for various settings. This new layout is described as a combination of iOS and Xiaomi's HyperOS. Fortunately, users who prefer the traditional Android design will have the option to switch back.
Another reported change is the separation of Quick Settings (now referred to as Control Center) from the notification tray. Swiping down from either side of the screen will bring up the respective panel, mimicking the behavior in iOS.
OnePlus 12. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The iOS influence is said to extend to other aspects of the user interface as well. The volume slider will now behave similarly to iOS, starting large and shrinking as you adjust the volume. The lock screen will offer increased customization options, reminiscent of iOS.
Additionally, a Dynamic Island-like feature will be positioned around the centered selfie camera cutout. Yes, that's right, a Dynamic Island, folks. Even the camera app will reportedly see changes, with motion photos being rebranded as "Live Photos," mirroring Apple's terminology.
While these iOS-inspired changes are the focus of the current report, it remains to be seen what other updates OnePlus has in store for OxygenOS 15. OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch its first OxygenOS 15 beta with Android 15 as early as this month, with a more likely release date in October. Android 15 itself was recently released to AOSP and is expected to arrive on Pixel devices and Samsung devices soon. The OnePlus 13 is also anticipated to debut in China in October.
I find these changes intriguing, if a bit surprising. It's interesting to see OnePlus, once a champion of stock Android, embrace elements from iOS. While some users may welcome the familiarity and added features, others might lament the departure from Android's traditional design language. Ultimately, the success of OxygenOS 15 will depend on how well OnePlus integrates these new elements and maintains the overall user experience.
