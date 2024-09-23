Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Report claims OnePlus will make Android 15 look more like iOS

An image of the front screen on a OnePlus 12
OnePlus 12. | Image credit — PhoneArena

OnePlus, once known for its clean and minimalist software experience, is taking a different direction with its upcoming OxygenOS 15 update. According to recent reports, the update will draw significant inspiration from Apple's iOS, incorporating design elements and features that will be familiar to iPhone users.

Although they went through great lengths with describing all the changes that are expected, the source stated that they were unable to produce screenshots. However, according to their description, there will be a revamped Quick Settings that will feature a 2x2 media player, brightness and volume sliders, and toggles for various settings. This new layout is described as a combination of iOS and Xiaomi's HyperOS. Fortunately, users who prefer the traditional Android design will have the option to switch back.

Another reported change is the separation of Quick Settings (now referred to as Control Center) from the notification tray. Swiping down from either side of the screen will bring up the respective panel, mimicking the behavior in iOS.



The iOS influence is said to extend to other aspects of the user interface as well. The volume slider will now behave similarly to iOS, starting large and shrinking as you adjust the volume. The lock screen will offer increased customization options, reminiscent of iOS.

Additionally, a Dynamic Island-like feature will be positioned around the centered selfie camera cutout. Yes, that's right, a Dynamic Island, folks. Even the camera app will reportedly see changes, with motion photos being rebranded as "Live Photos," mirroring Apple's terminology.

While these iOS-inspired changes are the focus of the current report, it remains to be seen what other updates OnePlus has in store for OxygenOS 15. OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch its first OxygenOS 15 beta with Android 15 as early as this month, with a more likely release date in October. Android 15 itself was recently released to AOSP and is expected to arrive on Pixel devices and Samsung devices soon. The OnePlus 13 is also anticipated to debut in China in October.

I find these changes intriguing, if a bit surprising. It's interesting to see OnePlus, once a champion of stock Android, embrace elements from iOS. While some users may welcome the familiarity and added features, others might lament the departure from Android's traditional design language. Ultimately, the success of OxygenOS 15 will depend on how well OnePlus integrates these new elements and maintains the overall user experience.
Johanna Romero
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Samsung set to release a rollable display phone to counter Huawei's Mate XT
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless