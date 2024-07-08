Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Renders have leaked for the OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Pad 2, and Nord Buds 3 Pro

Images credit — Android Headlines

OnePlus is set to unveil a slew of new products at its upcoming Summer Launch Event on July 16th, including the OnePlus Watch 2R, Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Pad 2, and the OnePlus Nord 4. However, just like with the Nord 4, that's not stopping the rumors and leaks from coming through for the rest of the devices, and today we're getting quite the treat.

Fresh new renders have leaked of all the aforementioned devices, starting with the OnePlus Watch 2R, which is expected to be a more affordable version of the well-received OnePlus Watch 2. It is likely to retail for $199 or $229, making it a budget-friendly option for consumers. You can see the leaked render below in two different colors, black and mint.

Leaked OnePlus Watch 2R | Images credit — Android Headlines

The OnePlus Pad 2 is the successor to the original OnePlus Pad, which was highly praised for its impressive features. The new model is expected to retain a similar design aesthetic, featuring an aluminum unibody design and a OnePlus-style camera module in the center. The curved edges should also make it easier to hold. Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad 2 is rumored be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and come with two memory/storage options: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. It will also sport a 12.1-inch 144Hz LCD display with 900 nits of peak brightness, a 9,510mAh capacity battery, and support for 67W charging.

Leaked OnePlus Pad 2 | Images credit — Android Headlines

Finally, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, which are positioned as the "pinnacle of mid-range ANC earbuds," have leaked as well. They will be available in at least two colors, mint and black, matching the OnePlus Nord 4. The earbuds are expected to follow the AirPods design, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and will feature a combination of glossy and matte finishes.

Leaked OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro | Images credit — Android Headlines

OnePlus' Summer Launch Event promises to be an exciting showcase of new products across different categories. With a focus on affordability and innovation, OnePlus continues to cater to a wide range of consumers. The event will be held in Milan, Italy, and tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting further details and official announcements from the company soon.
Johanna Romero
