OnePlus Nord 4 phone renders leak a week ahead of official launch
Up Next:
Images credit — Android Headlines
The metal-bodied OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be unveiled on July 16th, however, with only a week away from its official reveal, images of the phone have already leaked. Following a previous leak where schematics and an alleged live image of the phone were shown, we now have better quality renders of this fourth-generation mid-range phone which is rumored to come in three two-toned color options: black, mint, and white/silver.
Reported OnePlus Nord 4 in black | Images credit — Android Headlines
Reported OnePlus Nord 4 in mint | Images credit — Android Headlines
As seen in the images, design-wise, there isn't anything particularly shown that we weren't expecting. However, the leaked specs claim that the OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to pack a punch with its powerful specifications. The phone is rumored to feature:
- A 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
- The Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor for fast and efficient performance.
- A large 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging support to keep you powered up throughout the day.
- A triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.
The design of the OnePlus Nord 4 includes flat sides and retains the fan-favorite Alert Slider, a feature that allows users to quickly switch between silent, vibrate, and ring modes. This is a welcome addition, as its removal from the OnePlus 10T caused a stir among OnePlus enthusiasts. Surprisingly, OnePlus has also decided to keep the headphone jack on the Nord series, even though the company will be launching the new Nord Buds 3 Pro alongside the phone.
Although the OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be available in other markets, it is unlikely to launch in the US. OnePlus has historically launched a limited number of Nord phones in the US, and this year seems to be no exception. Currently, the company only offers the OnePlus 12, 12R, Open, and Nord N30 5G in the US.
The OnePlus Nord 4 is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the mid-range smartphone market. Its combination of a metal body, powerful specs, and fan-favorite features makes it a compelling option for consumers. While US customers might miss out on this model, it will be interesting to see how it performs in other markets around the world, or for those in the States who are adventurous enough to import a unit in.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: