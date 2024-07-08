OnePlus Nord 4 phone renders leak a week ahead of official launch

Images credit — Android Headlines

Reported OnePlus Nord 4 in black | Images credit — Android Headlines

Reported OnePlus Nord 4 in mint | Images credit — Android Headlines









A 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor for fast and efficient performance.

A large 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging support to keep you powered up throughout the day.

A triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. As seen in the images, design-wise, there isn't anything particularly shown that we weren't expecting. However, the leaked specs claim that the OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to pack a punch with its powerful specifications. The phone is rumored to feature:





The design of the OnePlus Nord 4 includes flat sides and retains the fan-favorite Alert Slider, a feature that allows users to quickly switch between silent, vibrate, and ring modes. This is a welcome addition, as its removal from the OnePlus 10T caused a stir among OnePlus enthusiasts. Surprisingly, OnePlus has also decided to keep the headphone jack on the Nord series, even though the company will be launching the new Nord Buds 3 Pro alongside the phone.