Render of new Razr+ for Verizon surfaces; device could be released in first half of 2024

Render of new Razr+ for Verizon surfaces; device could be released in first half of 2024
The Motorola Razr+, also known as the Razr 40 Ultra, is the current top-of-the-line clamshell foldable offered by the manufacturer. Motorola expanded the Quick View external display to cover the entire folded back panel and the feature is so capable that some are able to stick to using the Quick View screen for most of their tasks instead of opening the 6.9-inch pOLED display (which features a 165Hz refresh rate).

Motorola has been working on the next premium Razr foldable and MSPowerUser is sharing what it calls an exclusive render of the next model. The 2024 premium Razr looks very much like last year's Razr+ and is codenamed "Glory." The rumored model number is XT-2453-3 and it will be offered in the U.S. by Verizon Wireless under the Razr+ brand. The new model is expected to be released during the first half of this year.

Render of the next version of the Motorola Razr+ for Verizon. Image credit-MSPoweruser

The current Razr+ is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and the new Razr+ model will sport a newer Snapdragon application processor. As a result, the new Razr+ will have better performance than the currently available model, and the battery life is also expected to be improved. The battery on last year's Razr+ weighs in at 3800mAh and we should see a larger battery capacity on the next iteration of the clamshell.

Motorola has stopped designing the new Razr clamshell foldables to resemble the original Razr V3 flip phone that was released by Motorola in 2004. The Razr series went on to become one of the best-selling feature phones of all time with sales of over 130 million units. In 2016, Motorola released a video taking viewers back to a typical high school hallway in 2005 when anyone who was anyone had to have the Razr. The best part of the video shows how selfies used to be taken in those days.

Motorola first brought out the smartphone version of the Razr in 2019 and has since been adding flagship specs, and moving away from the nostalgia to tackle the most popular clamshell foldable phones in the world, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip line.

