Xiaomi launches affordable Redmi Watch 5 and Buds 6 Pro

By
Accessories Wearables Xiaomi
Redmi Watch 5
The Redmi K80 is not the only new device unveiled by Xiaomi’s brand this week. Two new other products have been introduced alongside the mid-range smartphone, the Redmi Watch 5 and Redmi Buds 6 Pro.

Both the smartwatch and wireless buds are now available for pre-order in China, but they’re expected to be launched in other countries in the coming months. The Redmi Watch 5 is available in two colors – black and silver – and costs $80. The eSIM version is a little bit more expensive at $110.

On the other hand, the Redmi Buds 6 Pro wireless buds come in three colors – Black, Jade Green and White, and cost $55. Customers who want something a little bit different can pay $70 and grab the Buds 6 Pro Gaming Edition.

Xiaomi launches affordable Redmi Watch 5 and Buds 6 Pro
Redmi Watch 5 | Image credits: Redmi

The new Redmi Watch 5 is an Apple Watch in disguise when it comes to design. Featuring an aluminum alloy frame and a stainless-steel rotating crown, the Redmi Watch 5 does look pretty stylish.

Specs-wise, the Watch 5 sports a large 2.07-inch AMOLED curved display with 1,500 nits peak brightness, 432 x 514 pixels resolution, and 60 Hz refresh rate. According to Redmi, the display features an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio and very thin 2 mm bezels.

The smartwatch supports seven quick-release strap options, including the Kona Leather Magnetic Strap. It’s powered by HyperOS 2 and feature NFC (Near Field Communication) support along with smart car key functionality and multi-device connectivity.

Xiaomi launches affordable Redmi Watch 5 and Buds 6 Pro
Redmi Buds 6 Pro | Image credits: Redmi

Redmi Watch 5 is powered by a 550 mAh battery that promises up to 24 days of battery life, but the eSIM version of the smartwatch only offers up to 12 days of battery life. On the bright side, the eSIM model allows for standalone calls, messages and 25 hours of continuous walkie-talkie functionality.

Moving on to the Buds 6 Pro, Redmi’s new wireless buds feature 11 mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers and active noise cancelation (ANC). The new buds support LHDC 5.0, Bluetooth 5.3, and LC3 audio codecs.

According to Redmi, the Buds 6 Pro should offer up to 36 hours of battery life, The Gaming Edition feature 20ms latency, as well as LHDC Lossless audio codec.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

