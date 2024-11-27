Xiaomi launches affordable Redmi Watch 5 and Buds 6 Pro

The new Redmi Watch 5 is an Apple Watch in disguise when it comes to design. Featuring an aluminum alloy frame and a stainless-steel rotating crown, the Redmi Watch 5 does look pretty stylish.Specs-wise, the Watch 5 sports a large 2.07-inch AMOLED curved display with 1,500 nits peak brightness, 432 x 514 pixels resolution, and 60 Hz refresh rate. According to Redmi, the display features an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio and very thin 2 mm bezels.The smartwatch supports seven quick-release strap options, including the Kona Leather Magnetic Strap. It’s powered by HyperOS 2 and feature NFC (Near Field Communication) support along with smart car key functionality and multi-device connectivity.

Redmi Buds 6 Pro | Image credits: Redmi

Redmi Watch 5 is powered by a 550 mAh battery that promises up to 24 days of battery life, but the eSIM version of the smartwatch only offers up to 12 days of battery life. On the bright side, the eSIM model allows for standalone calls, messages and 25 hours of continuous walkie-talkie functionality.Moving on to the Buds 6 Pro, Redmi’s new wireless buds feature 11 mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers and active noise cancelation (ANC). The new buds support LHDC 5.0, Bluetooth 5.3, and LC3 audio codecs.According to Redmi, the Buds 6 Pro should offer up to 36 hours of battery life, The Gaming Edition feature 20ms latency, as well as LHDC Lossless audio codec.