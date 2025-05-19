Here is a first look at Xiaomi’s next best affordable tablet

Redmi Pad 2 will be available in at least two versions | Image credits: YTECHB

Speaking of multiple models, Redmi Pad 2 is said to be come in two storage options: 4/128 GB and 8/256 GB. The former will be available for purchase in Europe for €229, while the latter is rumored to cost €279. These prices seem extremely competitive considering the hardware inside the Redmi Pad 2.For starters, the tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra processor, a single 8-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.Redmi Pad 2 will be powered by 9,000 mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. Also, the tablet sports an 11-inch display with 2.5K display and 90 Hz refresh rate. Other highlights of the tablet include four speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and HyperOS 2.1.Redmi’s upcoming tablet is positioned somewhere between the most affordable segment and mid-tier when it comes to price. The Pad 2 seems like a very interesting product on paper because it’s slightly more expensive than Samsung’s cheapest tablets (which are inferior specs-wise), but more affordable than the South Korean giant’s mid-range slates.