Here is a first look at Xiaomi’s next best affordable tablet
Based on a recent leak, Xiaomi's next affordable tablet will offer great value for the money.
Redmi Pad 2 will be available in at least two versions | Image credits: YTECHBXiaomi competes at every level of the smartphone and tablet market. If you’re looking for a flagship or an affordable phone, Xiaomi, or any of the brand it owns, has a couple of options that you might find appealing.
Redmi is one of Xiaomi’s sub-brands that specializes in phones and tablets that offer great value for money. Take the Redmi Pad for example, an affordable tablet launched back in 2022, which was very popular among Android users because it offered similar specs for a lower price compared to Samsung or other more established brands.
The Redmi Pad was followed by two other even more affordable tablets that proved to be at least just as popular among customers: Redmi Pad SE and Redmi Pad Pro.
The next addition to Redmi’s portfolio of tablets is a direct sequel to the Redmi Pad, the Pad 2. This will be priced similarly but will feature better specs, at least according to the latest reports.
The first high-resolution pictures of the Redmi Pad 2 have just been leaked, and the first thing that we’ve noticed is that the tablet is awfully thin. Even so, the Pad 2 comes with a bigger battery than the vanilla Redmi Pad. We’re not sure if there will be multiple color options available, but the pictures show the Graphite Gray shade model.
Redmi Pad 2 is an incredibly thin tablet | Images credits: YTECHB
Speaking of multiple models, Redmi Pad 2 is said to be come in two storage options: 4/128 GB and 8/256 GB. The former will be available for purchase in Europe for €229, while the latter is rumored to cost €279. These prices seem extremely competitive considering the hardware inside the Redmi Pad 2.
For starters, the tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra processor, a single 8-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.
Redmi Pad 2 will be powered by 9,000 mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. Also, the tablet sports an 11-inch display with 2.5K display and 90 Hz refresh rate. Other highlights of the tablet include four speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and HyperOS 2.1.
Redmi’s upcoming tablet is positioned somewhere between the most affordable segment and mid-tier when it comes to price. The Pad 2 seems like a very interesting product on paper because it’s slightly more expensive than Samsung’s cheapest tablets (which are inferior specs-wise), but more affordable than the South Korean giant’s mid-range slates.
