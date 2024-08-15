Say hello to the 8.7-inch Redmi Pad SE: (almost) the iPad mini vibe… for a fraction of the price

Sometimes, we want a tablet, but we don't want it to be big, bulky, and heavy. We want a tablet that's capable, but we absolutely don't want to spend a fortune on it. We want a tablet that doubles as an e-book reader, and so on.



Redmi Pad SE 8.7

4G-capable

And remember, while tablets may be small, they sure pack a punch. After all, sometimes good things really do come in compact packages – and the best part is that you don't have to pay premium for a nice all-rounder.

The dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support will make them sound OK at a minimum, but don't expect to be blown away by such a budget-friendly device. The Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G adds dual SIM card slots for continuous internet access and easy management of personal and work contacts.Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, both tablets handle multitasking and gaming efficiently, but – again – don't expect raw power madness.The slates come with a 6,650mAh battery and 18W fast charging for extended use. With their lightweight design (8.8mm thin and weighing around 373 grams for the Wi-Fi version and 375 grams for the 4G variant), they are just perfect for slipping into a backpack or using during travel.The Redmi Pad SE 8.7 is available in Graphite Gray, Aurora Green, and Sky Blue, with three storage options: 4/64GB, 4/128GB, and 6/128GB. Pricing starts at €139 for the Wi-Fi model and €179 for the 4G version. A sleek black cover is also available for added protection and style.