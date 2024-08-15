Say hello to the 8.7-inch Redmi Pad SE: (almost) the iPad mini vibe… for a fraction of the price
Now here's a tablet for those moments when we don't know what we want, but we darn sure know what we don't want!
Enter the Redmi Pad SE 8.7, introduced by Xiaomi in two variants, with the second being 4G-capable.
Both the non-4G and 4G-capable Redmi Pad SE tablets feature an 8.7-inch display, just a tad more than the 8.3-inch display of the current iPad mini. However, the petite Apple slate is much more expensive at $499, while the Redmi Pad SE is launched in Europe starting at €139 (approximately $152).
Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, both tablets handle multitasking and gaming efficiently, but – again – don't expect raw power madness.
Sometimes, we want a tablet, but we don't want it to be big, bulky, and heavy. We want a tablet that's capable, but we absolutely don't want to spend a fortune on it. We want a tablet that doubles as an e-book reader, and so on.
These slates are designed for portable entertainment on the go, there's no question about it. Heck, the just-released Pixel 9 Pro Fold has an inner 8-inch screen.
Both the non-4G and 4G-capable Redmi Pad SE tablets feature an 8.7-inch display, just a tad more than the 8.3-inch display of the current iPad mini. However, the petite Apple slate is much more expensive at $499, while the Redmi Pad SE is launched in Europe starting at €139 (approximately $152).
The display offers 600 nits of brightness and a 1500:1 contrast ratio, which won't make it the ideal tool for watching under direct sunlight. The display has a 10-bit color depth and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is great for streaming, gaming, and other multimedia activities.
The 5:3 aspect ratio of the display hints at what it is made for – mainly web browsing and reading. It includes two reading modes, Paper and Classic, to improve comfort whether you’re in bright sunlight or a dimly lit room. Now, this is good, and I'd give it a try, as the Kindle is far from perfect: sometimes, I wish it had some regular tablet capabilities.
We're not done with the display on the Redmi Pad SE 8.7, though: it's got TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certification, meaning: these tablets should be easy on the eyes.
Image credit – Xiaomi
The dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support will make them sound OK at a minimum, but don't expect to be blown away by such a budget-friendly device. The Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G adds dual SIM card slots for continuous internet access and easy management of personal and work contacts.
The slates come with a 6,650mAh battery and 18W fast charging for extended use. With their lightweight design (8.8mm thin and weighing around 373 grams for the Wi-Fi version and 375 grams for the 4G variant), they are just perfect for slipping into a backpack or using during travel.
The Redmi Pad SE 8.7 is available in Graphite Gray, Aurora Green, and Sky Blue, with three storage options: 4/64GB, 4/128GB, and 6/128GB. Pricing starts at €139 for the Wi-Fi model and €179 for the 4G version. A sleek black cover is also available for added protection and style.
And remember, while tablets may be small, they sure pack a punch. After all, sometimes good things really do come in compact packages – and the best part is that you don't have to pay premium for a nice all-rounder.
