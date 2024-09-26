Redmi Note 14 series debuts in China: Impressive specs and durability on a budget



Specs and features

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ takes center stage with an impressive camera setup for its price. Featuring a triple camera system, the Pro+ is equipped with a 50MP main sensor that rivals flagship devices. The OmniVision Light Hunter 800 sensor, previously seen on the



A 50MP telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom and a 120-degree ultra-wide camera round out the rear camera setup. The Pro+ can also capture stunning 4K video at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps, making it a versatile option for content creators.



Both the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Pro+ are built to last. The devices feature a "King Kong" architecture with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and Gorilla Glass 7i on the back. The phones are also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, ensuring they can withstand the elements.



The Redmi Note 14 series boasts gorgeous 6.67-inch OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. The Pro+ model offers a slightly brighter peak brightness and a higher-frequency PWM dimming for reduced eye strain.



Under the hood, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Pro model features the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor and offers slightly less RAM and storage options.



Both devices pack impressive batteries, with the Pro+ featuring a massive 6,200mAh capacity and 90W fast charging. The Pro model has a slightly smaller 5,500mAh battery but still offers respectable battery life and 45W fast charging.



Pricing and Availability

The more affordable Redmi 14 Note Pro is available in four color variants, while the slightly more expensive Redmi Note 14 Plus in three.



The Redmi Note 14 series is now available in China, with the Pro+ starting at CNY 1,900 (approximately $270). The Pro model is priced slightly lower, starting at CNY 1,400. It is unclear when and if Redmi will launch these phones outside of China.

Redmi has officially unveiled its latest budget-friendly powerhouses, the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Pro+. These devices boast a rugged design, stunning curved displays, and impressive camera capabilities.