This new flagship has one display spec that beats the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Xiaomi 14

Flagship-grade camera system



The Redmi K70 lineup comes with the same main camera across the three models, featuring a 50MP 1/1.55” sensor with f/1.6 aperture. The sensor is branded "Light Hunter 800", and it might have something to do with the Sony Lytia 800 sensor, wich is pixel-stacked CMOS design, but details are scarce at the moment.



The Pro model also features a 50MP telephoto, which is marketed as a Portrait camera, as it does 2x zoom. There's also a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera completing the system on the back. The front camera is a 16MP shooter.



There's a hefty 5,000mAh battery inside the Redmi K70 Pro, and it's paired with 120W fast charging capabilities. Redmi advertises 0–100% in just 18 minutes, which is in line with what we have on other super-fast charging Chinese flagships supporting similar power.



Models, pricing, and availability

There are three models launching in China: the Redmi K70E, which is a budget version; the vanilla Redmi K70; and the top model with the Pro moniker in its name. The Redmi K70 Pro starts at CNY3299 (around $465), and if you want the 24GB/1TB version you'll have to dish out CNY4399 ($620). Of course, these prices will most likely be different when the phone launches globally under the Poco branding.



What do you think about the Redmi K70? Do we need 4,000 nits of brightness, or is it all just marketing? Let us know in the comment section below.