This new flagship has one display spec that beats the iPhone 15 Pro Max
It's the month of Chinese smartphone launches. Xiaomi already launched its Xiaomi 14 series in China, and OnePlus keeps teasing its flagship phone (check out those image samples!). Today, another flagship phone from the Far East broke cover, namely the Redmi K70. Some of you might know that this Xiaomi sub-brand usually launches its K-series as Poco globally, so we expect the K70 to arrive soon worldwide as the Poco F6.
The Redmi K70 display was jointly developed with TCL
Now back to the devices in question. The top model in the line is the Redmi K70 Pro (nowadays everyone should have a "Pro” model) and it boasts some really impressive specs. For starters, the 6.67-inch OLED screen with 1440p resolution is a collaboration with TCL, and it can output up to 4,000 nits of brightness. This pips the Xiaomi 14 Pro and its 3,000 nits display and currently occupies the top spot in the display brightnes race.
Further down the spec sheet, we find a 120 Hz dynamic refresh rate and 3840 Hz PWM (pulse width modulation) dimming, and it can output 12 bit (68.7 billion) colors. There's some AI magic going on as well, to further enhance the visual experience, according to Redmi.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on duty
The Redmi K70 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, just like most of its Chinese flagship siblings launching this autumn. The base memory configuration of the Pro models sits at 12GB/256GB but the phone is available with 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of fast UFS 4.0 storage.
Redmi redesigned the cooling system of the phone, and it now has 5000 square millimeters of surface area to keep the phone cool during gaming sessions and other heavy-load scenarios.
Flagship-grade camera system
The Redmi K70 lineup comes with the same main camera across the three models, featuring a 50MP 1/1.55” sensor with f/1.6 aperture. The sensor is branded "Light Hunter 800", and it might have something to do with the Sony Lytia 800 sensor, wich is pixel-stacked CMOS design, but details are scarce at the moment.
The Pro model also features a 50MP telephoto, which is marketed as a Portrait camera, as it does 2x zoom. There's also a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera completing the system on the back. The front camera is a 16MP shooter.
Battery and charging
There's a hefty 5,000mAh battery inside the Redmi K70 Pro, and it's paired with 120W fast charging capabilities. Redmi advertises 0–100% in just 18 minutes, which is in line with what we have on other super-fast charging Chinese flagships supporting similar power.
Models, pricing, and availability
There are three models launching in China: the Redmi K70E, which is a budget version; the vanilla Redmi K70; and the top model with the Pro moniker in its name. The Redmi K70 Pro starts at CNY3299 (around $465), and if you want the 24GB/1TB version you'll have to dish out CNY4399 ($620). Of course, these prices will most likely be different when the phone launches globally under the Poco branding.
What do you think about the Redmi K70? Do we need 4,000 nits of brightness, or is it all just marketing? Let us know in the comment section below.
