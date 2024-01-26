Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
RedMagic phones finally get a beta testing program in the US

Software updates ZTE
Big companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung are always trying to keep their phones up to date software-wise. Other big handset makers offer timely software updates too in an attempt address some of the issues reported by users, or to simply improve their device after launch.

To make things easier, most of these companies are running beta programs that ensure they get the necessary feedback from customers to implement the right changes in their software updates.

Nubia, the Chinese handset maker behind the powerful, stylish RedMagic gaming phone, didn’t have a beta program until recently. The lack of a beta program means that RedMagic phones are getting updates much slower than the competition, which ultimately hurst sales.

But that’s about to change, as nubia announced earlier this week that it will kick off its first open beta program in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. The first phones that are eligible for the open beta program are the RedMagic 8 Pro and RedMagic 8S Pro.

The company also revealed that testing for the RedMagic 8 Pro will start in late January, while RedMagic 8S Pro users should receive the first beta update in mid-February.

The RedMagic beta program works just like any other similar program from other companies. Select users who enrolled in the beta program will receive a software update that they will be able to test for about two weeks.

Obviously, they will be required to report any bug or glitch they find, no matter how minor it may seem. After the first round of tests, nubia’s engineers will analyze the feedback and select a new batch of users to test an improved version of the previous update.

RedMagic users can help nubia perfect their products by joining the newly announced beta program in the aforementioned region. Simply head to Google Forms and fill in the application. If you’re selected for the beta program, you’ll be notified via email.

